Two New Redmi 9 Series Budget Smartphones Launched In India

Last week, Redmi 9 Active, a new smartphone was launched in India. Now, the company has launched two more smartphones in the budget price segment. Well, the latest market entrants are the Redmi 9A Sport and the Redmi 9i Sport. Both smartphones are similar to the original Redmi 9A and Redmi 9i respectively but come in different colour options. Apart from minor tweaks in the colours, there is nothing new in terms of specifications and features.

Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi 9i Sport Launched

To be specific, the Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9i Sport still come in blue, green and black colour options. These new shades are called Coral Green, Carbon Black, and Metallic Blue. Notably, the original variants that came in Redmi 9 series came with the colour options Nature Green, Might Black, and Sea Blue. The colour options arrive with different names as the shades are different slightly.

Furthermore, these smartphones come with similar memory configurations as the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9i smartphones that went official a few months back. However, this is not the case with the Redmi 9 Activ that was launched in India last week. For the uninitiated, the Redmi 9 Activ was launched in Coral Green, Metallic Purple, and Carbon Black in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These variants were priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

New Redmi 9 Smartphones Price In India

When it comes to the Redmi 9A Sport price in India, the smartphone comes in two memory configurations. The entry-level variant features 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage space and is priced at Rs 6,999. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the Redmi 9A Sport with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage space is priced at Rs 7,999.

Talking about the Redmi 9i Sport, the device also comes in two storage options. The base variant of the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage space is priced at Rs 8,799. Likewise, the top-end variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage space is priced at Rs 9,299. Both the Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9i Sport are already up for sale on Mi.com. For now, there is no word regarding the other offline and online channels that will sell these Xiaomi smartphones.