Realme XT Becomes Second Phone to Get Realme UI Based on Android 10

Realme UI is now reaching the Realme XT after the Realme 3 Pro. Realme announced the Realme XT becomes the second smartphone in its portfolio to get the much-awaited Realme UI update. For the unaware, Realme UI will reach 13 smartphones by the end of 2020 and it will be based on Android 10 only. Unlike MIUI, Realme’s iterative comes with the latest Android version. The Realme XT is India’s first 64MP quad-camera smartphone launched back in September 2019. The phone came out with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 out of the box, so it will be the phone’s first and last Android iterative upgrade. As always, Realme UI for the Realme XT will be rolled out in a phased manner and it will reach all the users in the coming weeks.

Realme UI Update for Realme XT: Everything You Need to Know

The first version of Realme UI aka Realme UI 1.0 is now reaching the Realme XT. Just a couple of days ago, Realme rolled out the update to Realme 3 Pro smartphone, and now, Realme XT is getting it. That said, it is a phased rollout, so not every Realme XT/Realme 3 Pro user will get it right away as the rollout process will finish over the next two weeks. Realme will begin a broader rollout once it takes the feedback from the users who receive the update in the first batch. If there are any major bugs, then the rollout will be halted or else the wider rollout will begin.

As for the features, Realme UI comes with Revamped UI, customisable app icons (including app sizes, icon shape and more), Personal Information Protection, 11 new wallpapers, Focus Mode from Android 10, full-fledged Dark Mode, Screen Recording, Smart Sidebar, screen-off display, screen light effects and floating calculator.

Furthermore, there’s a feature called ‘Dual Earphone Connection’ which allows users to listen to audio via both wired and wireless earphones at one go. There’s also a feature called ‘Personal Information Protection’ which will provide an option to restrict apps accessing users data like calls, messages, contacts and so on.

Realme said that the Realme UI would be close to stock Android, but that’s not the case. We have installed the Realme UI on Realme 3 Pro and the interface is very much similar to Oppo’s ColorOS 7 instead of stock Android. We are not sure why Realme promised the interface would be similar to stock Android. Maybe, this is the first iteration of Realme UI and the company may tweak it in the coming months to make it modern and set apart from ColorOS.

Realme X, Realme 5 Pro Will Get Realme UI Update Next Month

As promised, Realme rolled out the Realme UI 1.0 update to Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones in January 2020. In February, the company will roll out the update to Realme X and Realme 5 Pro smartphones, followed by Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro in March 2020.

In April 2020, the Realme 3 & 3i smartphones will pick up the update. In May 2020, the Realme 5, 5s and 5i will get the update, followed by the Realme 2 Pro smartphone in June 2020. Lastly, in Q3 2020, the Realme C2 will get the Android 10-based Realme UI update. Also, all the future Realme smartphones may ship with Realme UI out of the box.