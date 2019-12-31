Realme Will Likely Name its Fast Charging Tech as Dart and Superdart

Highlights Realme trademarks Dart and Superdart charging names

The company is aiming to become a fully independent brand in 2020

Realme is now the third largest smartphone brand in India

Realme is all over the Indian smartphone market right now. The Oppo spin-off company has launched more than a dozen handsets in India this year to compete with Xiaomi head-on. Just a few days ago, Realme launched its first flagship smartphone in the country, namely, the Realme X2 Pro. The highlight of this handset is the 50W Super VOOC charging technology which charges from 0% to 100% in just over 30 minutes. According to new trademark filings, Realme will soon name its charging technology to Dart and Superdart inline with VOOC and Super VOOC names from Oppo. Very recently, a report highlighted that Realme is looking to become an independent brand from Oppo and the fourth child brand of BBK Electronics. And this trademark filing supports the same report.

Realme to Name its Fast Charging Technology

Oppo is the parent company of Realme ever since its existence. This is the reason why a majority of Realme phones look similar to Oppo phones. For example, the Realme X2 Pro is the same Oppo Reno Ace smartphone with some minor changes like the addition of 64MP quad-camera setup and 50W fast charging, whereas the Reno Ace features a 48MP quad-camera setup and 65W fast charging technology. Realme is actively gaining new technologies from Oppo. For instance, it introduced the 50W fast charging technology to the Indian market with the Realme X2 Pro. And the charging technology is the same Oppo Super VOOC.

Going by the new trademarks filed by Realme, the fast charging technology will soon be called DART and SUPERDART. Right now, we are not sure when Realme will officially announce the naming.

Realme Aims to Become Fully Independent Company

Realme is also looking to become a fully independent company and the fourth sister brand of BBK Electronics. A recent report said that the company might become independent in 2020, similar to how Redmi is operating right now in China. In India though, Redmi is still a part of Xiaomi and the company did not reveal intentions of making Redmi a sub-brand. That said, Realme will introduce its own charging technology name after becoming an independent brand.

It has been the same case with OnePlus; The Chinese brand takes the fast charging technology from Oppo and offers it as Warp Charge (formerly known as a Dash Charge). And it continues with Realme as well.

For the unaware, BBK Electronics is the parent company of four smartphone brands- Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme. In India, all four brands are doing exceptionally well. After Xiaomi and Samsung, Realme is currently the third-largest smartphone brand, followed by Vivo and Oppo.

Realme is growing at a rapid pace in the Indian market with back to back launches. Realme recently launched the Realme X2 mid-range smartphone in India and it offers some impressive features like Snapdragon 730G SoC, 30W Super VOOC charging support, 32MP selfie camera and a 64MP quad-camera setup is also present on the back.

In other news, Realme will also push a new software update to its smartphones in 2020 which will be very close to stock Android. The company may be working on a new interface close to OxygenOS. OnePlus’ smartphones are pretty much famous for the OxygenOS UI and Realme wants to replicate the same success with its custom skin on top of Android.