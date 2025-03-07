Realme 14 5G RAM Details and More Leaked Online

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • Realme is soon going to launch the Realme 14 5G for the global market.
  • Ahead of the expected launch, the device's RAM details and colour options have been revealed.
  • Realme 14 5G will be yet another addition to the Realme 14 series devices.

realme 14 5g ram details and more

Realme is soon going to launch the Realme 14 5G for the global market. Ahead of the expected launch, the device's RAM details and colour options have been revealed. Realme 14 5G will be yet another addition to the Realme 14 series devices. In India, Realme has already launched several phones in this series. Devices including the Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, and Realme 14x 5G have already launched in India. Realme 14 will be another device in the same series.




Realme 14 to Come with Up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of Internal Storage

According to a MySmartPrice report quoting Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Realme 14 5G will launch globally in two memory variants - 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will sell in three colour variants - Pink, Silver, and Titanium. The Realme 14 5G was recently spotted with the model number RMX5070 in the UAE's TDRA certification database.

The device is likely going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC and run on Android 15 out of the box. It could feature a 5860mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

