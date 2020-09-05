Poco M2 Confirmed to Feature Quad-Camera Setup and Full HD+ Display

A few weeks back in July, Poco launched the Poco M2 Pro in India. It was launched for a price of Rs 13,999 and came with Snapdragon 720G and 33W fast-charging support. Now Poco is soon going to launch another smartphone in the series – Poco M2. It should be cheaper than the ‘Pro’ model. But a few specifications of the smartphone have been confirmed now looking at the Flipkart page where the product is listed. Just like the Poco M2 Pro, the Poco M2 is going to come with a quad-camera setup in the rear. Let’s take a look at all the confirmed specifications of the smartphone.

Poco M2 Confirmed Specifications

The Poco M2 is again made with a focus on making the lives of gamers easy. It is going to make multi-tasking an easier affair with the 6GB RAM installed inside the smartphone. For gaming, it is not just the processor inside the smartphone, but also the visuals that the screen can support matters. There is a Full HD+ display on the smartphone and it will certainly add to your experience of playing games on the device.

Coming to the camera, there is no confirmation on the kind of lenses that the smartphone will come with. But the Flipkart listing does confirm that there is going to be a quad-camera setup in the rear of the smartphone. It is going to be an AI quad-camera setup. Along with that, there is also a flash.

There is no confirmation on the battery of the device or charging speed for that matter. But in the Flipkart listing, at the bottom, Poco has hinted that the smartphone is going to come with a high-speed charger or a big battery or both. This will be only confirmed on the date of the launch which is September 8, 12 PM.

Poco is going to reveal more details about the smartphone in the coming few days. In the Flipkart page, at the bottom, it is mentioned that ‘come tomorrow for more details’.