Orange Jordan Upgrades Broadband Network Gateway Across 76 Sites with Nokia



Orange Jordan has upgraded its Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) with Nokia's 7750 Service Router (SR) platforms, enhancing broadband services across the country. The deployment, covering 76 sites in northern, central, and southern Jordan, strengthens Orange Jordan's network capacity to meet growing subscriber demands, according to a joint statement by the partners on Monday.

Also Read: Cellcard to Upgrade Fiber Network With Nokia to Deliver 10 Gbps in Cambodia









Network Upgrade Enhances Broadband Service

The upgrade enables high-speed internet, IPTV, and personalised broadband services. "The upgrade also supports Orange Jordan's sustainability goals by optimising energy consumption and reducing operational expenses," Nokia said.

The Chief ITN and Wholesale Officer at Orange Jordan said: "Nokia's 7750 SR BNG allows us to enhance network efficiency and enrich our customers' digital lives, while aligning with our sustainability and growth goals."

The Head of IP Networks for Middle East and Africa at Nokia said: "By providing scalable, resilient, and secure solutions, we enable Orange Jordan to deliver world-class broadband experiences while optimising network efficiency."

Also Read: StarHub Completes Nationwide Fiber Upgrade to Deliver 10 Gbps With Nokia

Sustainability and Network Efficiency

"This collaboration highlights Nokia's value proposition of trusted performance across every network domain. By leveraging resilient, high-performance networks built on Nokia's strong foundation of security, sustainability, and ethical standards, Orange Jordan can deliver exceptional services to its subscribers," Nokia added.