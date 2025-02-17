Orange Jordan Upgrades Broadband Network Gateway Across 76 Sites with Nokia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The new deployment enhances broadband services across Jordan, boosts network capacity, and supports sustainability goals.

Highlights

  • Orange Jordan upgrades its broadband network with Nokia’s 7750 Service Router.
  • Deployment spans 76 sites across northern, central, and southern Jordan.
  • Upgrade improves network efficiency, energy consumption, and operational costs.

Follow Us

Orange Jordan Upgrades Broadband Network Gateway Across 76 Sites with Nokia
Orange Jordan has upgraded its Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) with Nokia's 7750 Service Router (SR) platforms, enhancing broadband services across the country. The deployment, covering 76 sites in northern, central, and southern Jordan, strengthens Orange Jordan's network capacity to meet growing subscriber demands, according to a joint statement by the partners on Monday.

Also Read: Cellcard to Upgrade Fiber Network With Nokia to Deliver 10 Gbps in Cambodia




Network Upgrade Enhances Broadband Service

The upgrade enables high-speed internet, IPTV, and personalised broadband services. "The upgrade also supports Orange Jordan's sustainability goals by optimising energy consumption and reducing operational expenses," Nokia said.

The Chief ITN and Wholesale Officer at Orange Jordan said: "Nokia's 7750 SR BNG allows us to enhance network efficiency and enrich our customers' digital lives, while aligning with our sustainability and growth goals."

The Head of IP Networks for Middle East and Africa at Nokia said: "By providing scalable, resilient, and secure solutions, we enable Orange Jordan to deliver world-class broadband experiences while optimising network efficiency."

Also Read: StarHub Completes Nationwide Fiber Upgrade to Deliver 10 Gbps With Nokia

Sustainability and Network Efficiency

"This collaboration highlights Nokia's value proposition of trusted performance across every network domain. By leveraging resilient, high-performance networks built on Nokia's strong foundation of security, sustainability, and ethical standards, Orange Jordan can deliver exceptional services to its subscribers," Nokia added.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

. :

Benefits of Postpaid Uninterrupted service, no validity expiry headache. Data without speed caps..after exhausting data quota data will continue to…

Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

. :

Downloaded from internet?? ?

Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

Arjun :

Bro kanpur (up east) me to kuch jagah bsnl 5g bhi chal rha h...shyad testing mode par hoga...

BSNL Reports Rs 262 Crore Profit in Q3, Marking First…

TheAndroidFreak :

US has advantage of high spectrum bandwidth. TMobile has 190Mhz of n41+40-60Mhz of band 77. . Verizon has 140-160Mhz of…

BSNL Reports Rs 262 Crore Profit in Q3, Marking First…

TheAndroidFreak :

China is still ahead in 5G segment. China has deployed 5 times 5G base stations of US atleast by the…

BSNL Reports Rs 262 Crore Profit in Q3, Marking First…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments