OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G through a virtual event in the evening today. The smartphone has been highly anticipated because of the promise of more for a lower price. But in a disappointing turn of events, it has been leaked that the OnePlus Nod CE 5G might only support one 5G band in India.

According to the famous tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to support 12 5G bands in Europe, but only one in India. To find out which 5G band the device is expected to support in India, keep reading ahead.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Leaked Specifications

OnePlus Nord Ce 5G is expected to come with a triple camera sensor at the rear, where the primary sensor of the camera is a 64MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP mono camera sensor. At the front, the device is expected to feature a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for video calling and selfies.

The smartphone might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to feature a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display.

The device is expected to run on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. Coming back to the connectivity, the device is expected to support NFC and only one 5G band – N78. It is worth noting that after OnePlus gave support for only two 5G bands (N41 and N78) in the OnePlus 9, the company would improve it with its other devices.

But unfortunately, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G might only be able to support the N78 5G band. If this is actually true, there is no point in even calling the smartphone a 5G device. Regardless, its other features seem to be very good for the expected price of under Rs 25,000.

The smartphone is confirmed to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack which is just sweet from OnePlus. The Nord CE 5G is also expected to come with support for the Noise Cancellation feature. Hopefully, the device comes out with support for more 5G bands in India.