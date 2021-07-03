OnePlus 9T May Sport 108MP Hasselblad Sensor, Launch Expected in Q3 2021

Earlier this year, a report had suggested that OnePlus, the company that has been at the front of multiple changes that might impact the company’s offerings down the line, might not offer a Pro model for the upcoming OnePlus 9T, which brings incremental upgrades to the regular number-series of devices that are launched in the first half of the year.

In relation to this, during the launch of the last T-series smartphone, which was the OnePlus 8T, the brand had claimed that there was no reason to launch the OnePlus 8T Pro, owing to how the OnePlus 8 Pro, the generation’s flagship offered all sorts of premium-grade specifications, making the need for a T-series Pro model unwarranted.

A new leak has surfaced suggesting that the OnePlus 9T will be launched in Q3 of 2021, which marks a slight change in the timeline for the company since the T-series of devices is launched either in September or October.

What Else Do We Know About the OnePlus 9T

Apart from the month of launch, the latest info has also suggested that the handset could feature a Hasselblad quad-camera setup, much like the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, but, with a 108MP primary sensor. The leak also suggests that the device could run on ColorOS 11, which would fit in with the latest announcement from the company.

In terms of previous details that had been leaked, the OnePlus 9T might sport a Samsung LTPO OLED display coupled with 120Hz refresh rate support and a resolution of FHD+. Certain other things might be similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro, owing to how the 8T was quite a bit similar to the 8 Pro, at least in some regards.

We can expect the OnePlus 9T to borrow certain key features from the 9 Pro, two of which could be support for wireless charging and a Snapdragon 888 processor.

The company is yet to share any sort of information regarding the OnePlus 9T, but, considering the leaks and rumours, we can expect the device to slot between the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models.

If the leak does come out to be correct, this device would also be the first smartphone to feature a 108MP sensor, something that Samsung has been offering for two generations of its S-series of devices.

Alongside the OnePlus 9T, the company is also expected to launch the next Nord series of devices, dubbed the Nord 2, which is rumoured to sport a design resembling the OnePlus 9 series of devices.