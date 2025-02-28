Nokia and AGC Partner to Introduce Glass Antennas for Network Expansion



Network equipment vendor Nokia and glass producer AGC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to transform telecom network expansion with glass antenna technology. Under the partnership, Nokia will integrate its small cell radios with AGC's WAVE by AGC transparent glass antenna technology to offer a connectivity solution for dense urban environments and iconic locations.

Transparent Glass Antennas

As demand for network capacity continues to surge in dense urban environments, operators face challenges in deploying traditional antennas due to strict permitting requirements, aesthetic concerns, and high installation costs. The companies say glass antennas provide a discreet yet high-performance alternative, enabling faster and more efficient network deployments.

"By leveraging transparent glass antenna technology, telecom service providers can significantly accelerate network deployments in dense cityscapes, historic districts, and modern architectural environments," Nokia and AGC said in a joint statement on February 25, 2025.

5G and Private Wireless Rollouts

The partners stated that this solution eliminates the need for complex camouflage installations, reduces the risk of vandalism, and streamlines the approval process for new network rollouts. This collaboration will significantly accelerate 5G and private wireless deployments.

Nokia and AGC's joint solution ensures enhanced indoor and outdoor coverage while maintaining urban aesthetics, noted the official release.

AGC Glass and Wave Project

AGC Glass Europe produces, processes, and markets flat glass for various industries, including industrial sectors such as transport, solar power, and high-tech. According to the official release, WAVE is a project initiated by AGC that delivers a range of telecom solutions for better connectivity both outdoors in cities and inside buildings.