Nokia 6.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India

Highlights The Nokia 6.1 Plus is the fourth smartphone to get Android 10 update

HMD Global now has four smartphones running Android 10

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is currently available at a price of just Rs 8,999

HMD Global has kickstarted 2020 by rolling out the Android 10 update to Nokia 6.1 Plus. After rolling out the Android 10 update to Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView and the Nokia 7.1, the Finnish upstart has begun the rollout of the latest Android iterative version to the Nokia 6.1 Plus users. To recall, the Nokia 6.1 Plus was HMD’s first phone in India to compete with the likes of Xiaomi and Realme. The handset was first launched with Android Oreo onboard and it later received Android 9 Pie. Now, it’s getting the Android 10 update as well. So the Nokia 6.1 Plus are already receiving their second major update in less than two years, which is a great thing to see. Furthermore, HMD Global also hinted that the Nokia 8 would get the Android 10 update in the coming days.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 Update: What’s New?

As you might be aware of, all the Nokia smartphones from HMD Global either come with Android One or Android Go certification. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is part of the Android One programme and it was launched way back in 2018. Because the phone comes with Android One certification, the Nokia 6.1 Plus runs close to stock Android. This allowed HMD Global to push updates faster than expected. Aforesaid, HMD Global already pushed Android 10 update to other phones like Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView and the Nokia 7.1. So the Nokia 6.1 Plus is the fourth phone in its portfolio to get the Android 10 iterative update.

As for the features, the Nokia 6.1 Plus users will be able to find features like Dark Theme, predictive responses and suggested actions, more control to location settings, new gestural navigation similar to iOS and updated Digital Wellbeing features like Family Link & site, app timers. The user interface will be very much close to stock Android.

The update is being rolled out in batches, so the Nokia 6.1 Plus users may not be able to notice the update arrival right away.

HMD Global Now Has Four Phones Running Android 10

HMD Global did not launch too many smartphones in India last year because of the cutthroat competition in the industry. The brand launched various entry-level and budget smartphones but did not touch the mid-range and premium segments. The Nokia 8.1 was the first phone from HMD Global to get the Android 10 update, which was recently followed by Nokia 9 PureView. Last month, the brand rolled out the same update to Nokia 7.1, which was the first phone to feature PureDisplay technology. And now, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is picking up the update in India and across the world.

As for the current pricing, Flipkart is now selling the Nokia 6.1 Plus at just Rs 8,999. In the next few weeks, the phone will come with Android 10 out of the box, which makes it the only phone under Rs 10,000 to run the latest Android version. The Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 8,999 is still a great smartphone as it offers a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras of 16MP & 5MP, 16MP selfie camera, stock Android and a 3060mAh battery. Besides the smaller battery, the specs are on-par with other phones available in the similar price range like the Realme 5, Vivo U10, Xiaomi Redmi 8 and so on.

HMD Global is also hinting that the Nokia 8 will get the Android 10 update in the coming days. For the unaware, the Nokia 8 is HMD’s first flagship smartphone launched back in August 2018.