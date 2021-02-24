Noise Buds Solo Launched in India Under Rs 5,000, Check Specifications

Noise has launched a new, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphone for the Indian market — ‘Noise Buds Solo’. It is worth noting that the Noise Buds Solo has become the first TWS earphones from the company to arrive with hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). With the launch of Noise Buds Solo, the company has also announced the Noise Buds Pop. The Noise Buds Pop will come with the environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature.

Noise Buds Solo Specifications

Noise Buds Solo has already been launched in India, and this TWS earphone is powered by 10mm drivers. There is a triple-mic system that the hybrid ANC uses to detect and stop any external sound from entering. Noise has claimed that these earphones can reduce the external sounds by up to 35 decimals.

The Noise Buds Solo also come with hands-free calling, transparency mode, and voice assistant support. The earphones have the support of SBC and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity along with the AAC codecs.

The company has claimed that the Noise Buds Solo can deliver performance of up to seven hours through a single charge. With the charging case, the TWS earphones can run up to 36 hours. The charging case can be charged completely in 1.5 hours itself. They are light earbuds, and each of them weighs 4.5 grams only.

Noise Buds Solo Price

The Noise Buds Solo have launched for a price of Rs 4,999. They are a little expensive than most of the users expected, but there are some impressive features worth paying for. The Noise Buds Solo are available in Stone Blue, Sage Green, Ecru Gold, and Charcoal Black colour options. As for the Noise Buds Pop, they will launch on February 28 and will be priced at Rs 2,999.

The Noise Buds Solo are available to be purchased from the official website of Noise. The Noise Buds Pop will also be available on the official website of the company from February 28.