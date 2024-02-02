Next Spectrum Auction Will Be a Limited Auction Says Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report



Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the upcoming spectrum auction will be a "limited auction," significantly smaller than previous rounds, as a large part of the required spectrum was already auctioned last year. The government aims to conduct one auction every financial year, focusing on smaller chunks left out from previous auctions based on industry requirements, Vaishnaw said, according to a PTI report. Telcos mainly seek renewal of radiowaves in select circles, as they already possess adequate spectrum from past auctions.

IT Hardware Production Boost

Regarding the PLI 2.0 scheme for IT hardware, Vaishnaw stated that the Rs 75 crore allocation for FY25 is based on projections made by PLI applicants. He noted the enthusiasm in IT hardware production, with 32 units already operational and recent announcements from Samsung.

According to the report, Vaishnaw highlighted the growing interest in setting up mega manufacturing clusters in India, especially in electronics manufacturing, emphasising the country's emergence as a trusted geography.

Industry Confidence and Trust

Commenting on the semiconductor development outlay of Rs 6,903 crore for FY25, Vaishnaw expressed confidence in the progress, expecting the first chip to roll out in December 2024. He underscored the positive industry response to India's semiconductor manufacturing efforts, indicating more announcements to come.

"Basis this, my recent interactions with industry leaders in Davos was that people have a huge confidence. The first plant from the day of announcement to day of construction has been under 90 days. The clarity of policy has been noticed, the ability to execute a project of this complexity has been noticed too," the report quoted Vaishnaw as saying, adding that this has raised investor confidence and trust in India.

Import Duty Cuts on Mobile Components

Regarding the recent import duty cuts on mobile phone components, Vaishnaw emphasised a shift towards export-led growth and the need for rationalising duty structures to develop the component ecosystem effectively. He highlighted the importance of simplifying the duty structure to avoid interpretation issues and promote domestic manufacturing.