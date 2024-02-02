Next Spectrum Auction Will Be a Limited Auction Says Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discusses key developments in India's tech industry, including plans for a limited spectrum auction and progress in IT hardware and semiconductor manufacturing.

Highlights

  • Limited spectrum auction planned due to previous year's allocations.
  • Rs 75 crore allocation for IT hardware under PLI 2.0 scheme.
  • Growing interest in setting up mega manufacturing clusters in India.

Follow Us

Next Spectrum Auction Will Be a Limited Auction Says Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report
Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the upcoming spectrum auction will be a "limited auction," significantly smaller than previous rounds, as a large part of the required spectrum was already auctioned last year. The government aims to conduct one auction every financial year, focusing on smaller chunks left out from previous auctions based on industry requirements, Vaishnaw said, according to a PTI report. Telcos mainly seek renewal of radiowaves in select circles, as they already possess adequate spectrum from past auctions.

Also Read: India’s Next Spectrum Auction to Take Place in Early 2024: Details




IT Hardware Production Boost

Regarding the PLI 2.0 scheme for IT hardware, Vaishnaw stated that the Rs 75 crore allocation for FY25 is based on projections made by PLI applicants. He noted the enthusiasm in IT hardware production, with 32 units already operational and recent announcements from Samsung.

According to the report, Vaishnaw highlighted the growing interest in setting up mega manufacturing clusters in India, especially in electronics manufacturing, emphasising the country's emergence as a trusted geography.

Industry Confidence and Trust

Commenting on the semiconductor development outlay of Rs 6,903 crore for FY25, Vaishnaw expressed confidence in the progress, expecting the first chip to roll out in December 2024. He underscored the positive industry response to India's semiconductor manufacturing efforts, indicating more announcements to come.

Also Read: Airtel Prepays Rs 8,325 Crores for Spectrum Auction 2015 Liabilities

"Basis this, my recent interactions with industry leaders in Davos was that people have a huge confidence. The first plant from the day of announcement to day of construction has been under 90 days. The clarity of policy has been noticed, the ability to execute a project of this complexity has been noticed too," the report quoted Vaishnaw as saying, adding that this has raised investor confidence and trust in India.

Read More - DoT Extends M2M and WPAN/WLAN Registration to All Entities

Import Duty Cuts on Mobile Components

Regarding the recent import duty cuts on mobile phone components, Vaishnaw emphasised a shift towards export-led growth and the need for rationalising duty structures to develop the component ecosystem effectively. He highlighted the importance of simplifying the duty structure to avoid interpretation issues and promote domestic manufacturing.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Good decision.. BSNL should also shut down 3G by financial year 26 ( FY26 ) & complete 4G roll-out by…

Vodafone Idea to Shut Down 3G Completely in FY25

Shivraj Roy :

more like Vi about to shutdown after lok sabha elections

Vodafone Idea to Shut Down 3G Completely in FY25

Bharath Raj S :

Well , that's was not difficult, it's indeed meant jio keypad users jio 2g , all these people still use…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

WIN :

Btw how is the performance of Vi like Volte call quality while traveling, data speed, wifi calling call quality?

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

WIN :

They use Idea and Vodafone core Only telecom operator with dual core. U might have received idea core sim

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments