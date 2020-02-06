New Motorola One 2020 Flagship Series With Qualcomm 5G Chip & Waterfall Display to Launch at MWC

Highlights Moto’s flagship range phones to ship as Motorola One 2020 or Motorola Edge+

The flagships will come with curved “waterfall” displays and support Full HD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate

The phones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or 765G

Motorola is planning to launch a new flagship smartphone range known as Motorola One 2020 series. A report by XDA developers reveals two flagship-grade smartphones from Motorola that will be launched alongside Moto G series at the upcoming Mobile World Congress tech show in Barcelona. The latest flagship devices from the Lenovo-owned brand will now feature edge to edge wrap around curved screens with 90Hz refresh rate. The devices will also match the competitors bringing in top of the range chipsets, including Snapdragon 865 SoC and Snapdragon 765 or 765G. Motorola is getting back into the flagship segment after staying away from the same for nearly two years now.

Motorola One 2020 Design & Display

The notable feature of upcoming flagship range smartphones will be curved displays that will wrap around the edges. Motorola One 2020 series which will bring in a new curved display design known as “waterfall display” that is currently popular in the Chinese phones. The curved displays, however, will be less dramatic than those on Vivo or Huawei phones bringing an “80% waterfall” display according to XDA’s Max Weinbach.

Motorola will be going with a more sensible approach and retain the physical volume button, unlike the Chinese counterparts who have ditched physical buttons in favour of pressure-sensitive ones to make more room for curved displays. Another key feature of the design is a single hole-punch in the top left corner of the display for housing the selfie camera.

Motorola flagship devices will be the first from the company offering higher refresh rate displays. The Motorola One 2020 display will also support a 90Hz refresh rate at Full HD+ resolution. Both the devices from the company will come with a 6.67-inch curved panel with 2340×1080 resolution.

Motorola One 2020 Specifications

Motorola’s new flagship devices will be running on Qualcomm’s latest 5G equipped chips. The company had previously confirmed during Qualcomm’s tech summit that they will ship phones with Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765/765G.

The flagship model code-named “Burton” will ship with the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM. The smartphone will be fueled by a 5170mAh battery and run Android 10 OS out of the box.

The upper mid-range model referred to as “Racer” or “Racer 5G” will come packing either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or 765G along with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is also said to support a 48MP primary rear camera, a 4660mAh battery, support for NFC, and will run Android 10 out of the box.

More details and key specs are expected to be revealed in upcoming days as the Motorola officials take wraps off the One 2020 series at MWC 2020 later this month.