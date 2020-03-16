Kodak Launches 4 New Android TVs Under CA Series, Prices Start at Rs 23,999

Highlights Kodak launches new Android TVs in four different screen sizes

The new Android TVs from Kodak start at Rs 23,999

Kodak says it will continue to launch new TVs over the entire year

Kodak, the licensee of Super Plastronics Private Limited (SPPL) today launched four new Android TVs in India. The new Android TVs, which are part of Kodak CA series, come in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. Kodak has added some impressive features to all the four Smart TVs and the prices start at Rs 23,999. Kodak always managed to beat Xiaomi’s Mi TV range in terms of pricing and the same goes with the brand new Kodak CA Android TVs. While Xiaomi is selling a 43-inch 4K Smart TV at Rs 24,999 in India, Kodak has managed to price its 43-inch Smart TV at Rs 23,999. All the four Kodak CA TVs will be exclusive to Flipkart and they will be available for purchase very soon.

Kodak CA Android TV’s Launched in India

In the press statement, Kodak said the new TVs would be part of the company’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and it even partnered with Google. As mentioned above, the new Kodak CA series of TVs come in four different screen sizes- 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. All the four TVs have the same UHD 4K resolution and they are HDR10 ready as well. Sadly, Kodak did not include the support for HDR10+.

The new TVs also feature Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround, AirPlay, Chromecast, MEMC and the displays offer 500000:1 contrast ratio. Connectivity options on all the four TVs include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports and two USB 3.0 ports. As for the software, the TVs run Android TV 9 Pie out of the box and might receive Android TV 10 update in the future.

Since the TVs come powered by Android TV, they have all the popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, ZEE5, Hotstar and Google Assistant preinstalled. Kodak also said the voice-enabled remote also offers hot keys of Netflix, Google Assistant, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. As for the hardware, the TVs pack 1.75GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage along with a quad-core processor.

Kodak CA Smart TV Series: Pricing Detailed

As mentioned, Kodak has launched a total of four new Android TVs in India. The first one with a 43-inch screen is priced at Rs 43,999, followed by the 50-inch model at Rs 27,999. The 55-inch and 65-inch Kodak Smart TVs are priced at Rs 30,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively. All four TVs are priced very competitively. In contrast, the 43-inch 4K UHD Xiaomi Mi TV is currently available at Rs 24,999 and the 50-inch model is retailing for Rs 29,999. Xiaomi’s 50-inch 4K model is currently available at over Rs 35,000 and the 65-inch Mi TV can be picked up for Rs 54,999. Clearly, Kodak’s new Android TVs beat Xiaomi Mi TVs in India by a decent margin.