JioFiber Data Vouchers Start at Rs 101 and Offer Up to a Whopping 2000GB Benefit

Reliance Jio is offering a total of six Data Vouchers to the paid JioFiber users and the vouchers in question are Rs 101, Rs 251, Rs 501, Rs 1,001, Rs 2,001 and Rs 4,001

By December 18th, 2019 AT 11:05 AM
  • JioFiber
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 15 Comments
    Highlights
    • Reliance Jio has started offering a total of six Data Vouchers to JioFiber users
    • The data vouchers for JioFiber users start at just Rs 101 which ships with 20GB benefit
    • The validity of the data vouchers is same as the primary plan's validity

    Reliance Jio is currently in the process of migrating its Preview users to paid plans. At the same time, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) is coming up with all the solutions required for a commercial broadband operator. Reliance JioFiber is now offering ‘Data Vouchers’ to the customers and they start at just Rs 101. Basically, Data Vouchers can also be referred as data top-ups which users can make full use of when their data limit for the current month exhaust. Similar to its telecom Data Vouchers, the JioFiber vouchers also start at Rs 101 and they go all the way up to Rs 4,001, providing a whopping 2000GB or 2TB extra data benefit to the customers. The validity of these data vouchers will be equal to the JioFiber plan validity of the customer. JioFiber paid customers can recharge these data vouchers by heading over to My Jio app or the company’s website after logging into the JioFiber account.

    JioFiber Data Vouchers Detailed: Rs 101 Starting Price and More

    Aforesaid, Reliance Jio is offering a total of six Data Vouchers to the paid JioFiber users. The six vouchers in question are Rs 101, Rs 251, Rs 501, Rs 1,001, Rs 2,001 and Rs 4,001. As for the benefits, the Rs 101 Data Vouchers offers 20GB data benefit, Rs 251 voucher comes with 55GB data and the Rs 501 voucher ships with 125GB data benefit.

    The Rs 1,001 JioFiber Data Voucher offers a user 275GB data, followed by the Rs 2,001 and Rs 4,001 vouchers with 650GB and 2000GB (2TB) data benefit, respectively. The validity of these data vouchers is equal to the validity of the existing plan.

    For example, if you are on a Rs 699 JioFiber plan which expires on December 24, 2019, and if you recharge any of the data vouchers mentioned above, then the validity of the data voucher will also be till December 24. Even if you perform the Rs 4,001 data voucher recharge, it will expire on December 24 itself. Sadly, JioFiber is not offering any data carry forward feature to the users at the moment like Spectra, You Broadband and other local ISPs.

    JioFiber Data Vouchers Come in Handy for Basic Plan Users

    Reliance Jio was unable to make a mark in the broadband industry because of the sub-par plans. All the JioFiber plans have a FUP limit, especially the plans priced below Rs 1,000 have a FUP limit which doesn’t inspire confidence at all. The Rs 699 JioFiber Bronze plan comes with 100 Mbps speeds and just 150GB of FUP limit, post which the speeds will be reduced. This is something annoying a lot of users from opting JioFiber.

    The newly launched JioFiber Data Vouchers will come in really handy for the basic JioFiber plan users. The Rs 501 voucher offers 125GB of data benefit, which is almost equal to the monthly data benefit provided by the Rs 699 JioFiber plan.

    ACT Fibernet Also Providing Data Top-Ups to the Users

    Another ISP which is currently providing top-up data vouchers to the customers is ACT Fibernet. FlexyBytes+ is what ACT Fibernet calling its data vouchers. The company currently has five of them priced at Rs Rs 225, Rs 400, Rs 600, Rs 1,250 and Rs 2,500, providing up to 500GB data. In contrast, JioFiber data voucher of Rs 2,001 comes with 650GB data, so clear Jio has the upper hand in this regard when compared to ACT Fibernet.

    However, the validity of FlexyBytes+ is three months from the date of recharge after which the remaining data balance will lapse, unlike JioFiber, which is providing just validity of the primary plan.

    Read more on:
    Reported By: Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    15
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    9 Comment threads
    6 Thread replies
    1 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    13 Comment authors
    DGuptadGirish Gowda | BengaLuruLoveAirtelKiran Fernandes | GoaGirish Gowda | BengaLuru Recent comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    DGuptad
    DGuptad

    Jio wants you to pay Rs 501 for 125GB data, when Airtel is making any plan unlimited at Rs 299. Is Jio even looking at what’s in the market before launching such offers?

    Or are Jio simply not interested in making a good offer because they they anyway don’t have the ability to connect customers on the ground in most places, even in the launch cities?

    City
    Mumbai
    Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
    Nakul sharma
    Nakul sharma

    Jio FTTH : In ?251 voucher get 55Gb
    Jio 4G : In ?251 voucher get 2GB/Day for 51 Days =102GB
    So people like me are getting 4GB/day through ?251 voucher & ?444 all in one plans @ ~?300/month for wireless
    Jio Fiber is biggest disappointed of 2019

    City
    bikaner
    Operator
    Jio
    DTH
    Tata sky
    Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
    Nikhil
    Nikhil

    On the basis of dark mode,on Twitter and instagram, Modi decided to teach and give Indians dark mode.

    Vote Up2-4Vote Down Reply
    Girish Gowda | BengaLuru
    Girish Gowda | BengaLuru

    And Pappy Gandhi and Italian master gave the darkest mode before Modi huh?
    Nonsense.

    Vote Up5-3Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Nokia 2.3 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and 2GB of RAM Launched at Rs 8,199 in India

    HMD Global has just made the Nokia 2.3 official in India. The entry-level handset which was unveiled earlier this month...

    module-4-img

    JioFiber Effect: Airtel Xstream Fibre Starts Providing 1 Month of Free Rental to New Users

    Citizens in Hyderabad city opting for a new Airtel Xstream Fibre connection can avail one-month of free service from the...

    module-4-img

    Realme X2 Compared Against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Proves That Less is More Sometimes

    Yesterday, the Oppo sub-brand Realme launched probably its last release in India for 2019 which is the Realme X2. In...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Trai to Take Right Decision on IUC Before January 2020: RS Sharma

    module-4-img

    Realme Launches Realme X2 With Snapdragon 730G and Quad Camera Setup Along With Buds Air

    module-4-img

    BSNL Broadband Subscribers Can Get Free Bundled SIMs With Combo Plan of Rs 1,199

    module-4-img

    Independent TV Services Disrupted for Nearly 6 Months, Company Yet to Provide Resumption Timeline