JioFiber 300 Mbps Prepaid Plan can Meet all Your Work and Entertainment Needs

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

JioFiber offers its 300 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1499 per month. It comes with a validity of 30 days and offers 3.3TB of internet data per month. Users also get unlimited voice calling with the plan. But this is not the highlight of the plan or the benefits that make it one of the best in this price range. 

Highlights

  JioFiber, the fiber broadband arm of India's number-one telecom operator, Reliance Jio, offers a 300 Mbps plan to consumers that can be a perfect bet for them in case they are looking to work from home.
  What makes the JioFiber 300 Mbps plan one of the best in the OTT (over-the-top) benefits it bundles for the consumers.
  With the Jio STB, consumers can turn their normal TV into a smart one and watch content from all the OTT platforms mentioned above directly on their TVs.

JioFiber

JioFiber, the fiber broadband arm of India's number-one telecom operator, Reliance Jio, offers a 300 Mbps plan to consumers that can be a perfect bet for them in case they are looking to work from home. It is not just working from home, but if you also rely on the fiber internet connection for entertainment needs inside the home, then this Jio's plan becomes even more valuable for you. Note that there are both prepaid as well as postpaid broadband plans available for consumers from JioFiber. Let's take a look at why this 300 Mbps plan is so good for you.

JioFiber 300 Mbps Plan, Why it is Good?

What makes the JioFiber 300 Mbps plan one of the best in the OTT (over-the-top) benefits it bundles for the consumers. With the 300 Mbps plan of JioFiber, consumers get free access to all the following OTT platforms - Netflix (basic), Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ZEE5, SunNXT, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, ALTBalaji, JioCinema, Universal+, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Hoichoi, and JioSaavn.

What's more, is that Jio also bundles a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box) for the consumers with this plan. With the Jio STB, consumers can turn their normal TV into a smart one and watch content from all the OTT platforms mentioned above directly on their TVs. The Amazon Prime Video bundled with the subscription is available to customers for one year only. JioFiber has already become the number one internet service provider in India, overtaking BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited).

