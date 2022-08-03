Jio Strengthens 5G Offering to Telcos Globally with Subex HyperSense AI

Just a couple of days back, we reported that Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) has partnered with the Canadian BSS (Business Support Systems) software and services provider, Optiva to offer 5G solutions to global operators. Now, Jio has also partnered with Subex, a provider of Telecom Analytics Solutions and AI-led Digital Trust products. As per the collaboration, JPL will offer global telcos Cloud Native 5G core paired with Subex's HyperSense to enable closed-loop network automation, product performance and customer experience analytics.

This partnership will strengthen the offering that Jio has for global operators. Jio's Cloud Native 5G Core implements the new 3GPP network architecture, which will help in unleashing the true power of 5G SA, which will enable ultra-low latency, faster connectivity speeds, and network reliability.

Ayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President of Jio Platforms Limited, said the partnership between Subex and JPL will create new opportunities for enabling end-to-end 5G services for enterprises and consumers. Jio isn't just looking to earn revenues by offering 5G services in India, but it also plans to leverage the demand for 5G equipment and core to earn revenues from global operators. It is a strategy that none of the other Indian telecom operators is following.