Jio Extends “Happy New Year” Offer Until January 7

Apparently, telecom giant Reliance Jio has increased the deadline on one of its offered prepaid plans. Reliance Jio recently rolled out a ‘Happy New Year’ plan that increased the validity of the Rs 2545 plan to 365 days instead of its usual 336 days. Additional 29 days were added into the validity period at no extra cost. The offer was going to be valid until January 2, 2022, but now the telco has decided to push the offer period till January 7, 2022. Rs 2545 offer plan from Jio is definitely one of the better plans for users who are looking for a long-term plan.

Complete Details on Rs 2,545 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio has been offering a special ‘Happy New Year’ offer with its Rs 2,545 plan. The plan usually came with a validity period of 336 days, but under the offer period, it is available for a validity period of 365 days. The other benefits that come along apart from the validity period will remain the same.

The plan can be purchased from the official website of the Jio or MyJio app and offers 1.5GB of data each day till the validity period for Rs 2,545. Users can get access to unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day as well with this plan. Beyond the daily limit set at 1.5GB, users can enjoy unlimited internet at 64 Kbps. The plan also offers access to a few Jio applications such as Jio Cinema, Jio Tv and more. This plan from Jio is definitely worth for users in the market for long term plans as Jio offers yearly plans at cheaper price tags in comparison to other telcos.

Additional Yearlong Plans from Jio

Other yearly prepaid plans from Jio includes a Rs 2,879 plan that offers 2GB of data per day for the validity period of 365 days, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The next plan on the list is similar but has added OTT benefits. Jio offers a Rs 3,119 plan that offers 2GB of data a day for 365 days, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS as well. The plan also offers 10GB of additional data along with an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Last is a Rs 4,199 plan that offers 3GB of data each day for a validity period of 365 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day as well, just like above.