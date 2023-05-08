IPL 2023 Breaks Television Audience Records with Massive Viewership

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has set new records in television viewership, with a staggering number of people tuning in to watch the cricket matches. According to the official broadcaster, Disney Star, 26 out of 38 games had over three crore viewers each, with the top 10 matches having a combined audience of 40 crore.

Top Matches and Viewership

As per an Exchange4Media report, the opening game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was the most watched with 5.6 crore viewers, followed by the 24th match between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with 5.2 crore viewers. The 33rd game between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had 5.1 crores of peak concurrency.

Other matches that drew high viewership included the sixth game between CSK and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with 5 crore viewers, the fifth game between RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI) with 4.6 crore viewers, and match 12 between MI and CSK with 4.5 crore viewers. The ninth game between KKR and RCB also recorded a similar viewership of 4.5 crores.

Cumulative Viewership

After 38 games, the cumulative live viewership for IPL 2023 reached 43.4 crore, which is the second-highest in IPL history. The Hindi Speaking Markets (HSM) recorded the highest viewership in IPL history, with 29.1 crore viewers tuning in for the first 38 matches. This is a more than 27% increase in TVR compared to the previous edition.

Disney Star's Success

Disney Star Network has successfully shattered IPL audience records on television, with 2.53 crore new viewers tuning in to watch the fourth week of IPL 2023. The broadcaster's efforts have paid off, as they continue to draw high viewership for the tournament.

IPL 2023 has been a massive success in terms of television viewership, breaking records and setting new benchmarks. With high viewership numbers and a strong fan following, the IPL has cemented its position as one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world.