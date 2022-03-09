iPhone SE 2022 a Very Good Option for Long-Term Use

Apple recently launched the iPhone SE 2022 and is also availing the device for pre-orders from March 11, 2022, in India and select other countries. While many expected the smartphone to start from $299, it didn’t really happen. In India, Apple has launched the iPhone SE 2022 or the iPhone SE 3 for a starting price of Rs 43,900 with 64GB of internal storage. Complete price details are mentioned at the bottom.

While it may seem a little too much to some users because of what they are used to getting with the Chinese Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), it can be a value deal for a lot of Indians.

If you don’t understand why – hear me out.

iPhone SE 2022 Is Not a Flagship But Brings a Lot of Premium to the Table

The iPhone SE series by Apple isn’t supposed to be a flagship smartphone lineup. Apple trims down multiple features and specifications from its flagship smartphones and packs it in a small-sized iPhone to make it more affordable for the users and calls it iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE 2022 can be a great option for you because a) it is an iPhone; b) it naturally has better resale value than Androids, and c) again, it is an iPhone.

An iPhone is a status symbol in India. It is not just like a regular smartphone; it is a vital key to entering the ecosystem of Apple. While every Chinese company is also trying to make an ecosystem for their users, Apple’s just class apart and way ahead. If you have a Mac product or an iPad, and then you also get an iPhone, you won’t understand what hit you. This is the kind of experience Apple products can bring users.

Apple’s been trying to make user experience across products seamless by connecting all of them in the best manner possible. Further, if you want to get your hands on the Apple Watch, arguably one of the best smartwatches in the market, you need an iPhone.

But if you have been holding back until now because the iPhones are too expensive, well, here’s an iPhone for you that brings premium and a little bit of flagship for you at a much more affordable price than the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022 is Powered by Flagship A15 Bionic

The iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022 is powered by the same chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series from Apple. The A15 Bionic is a powerful 5G processor with a top-in-class performance which makes the iPhone SE 2022 a very powerful smartphone.

Apple said that due to the flagship chipset, users could take better pictures, and the battery efficiency has also gone up significantly. The iPhone SE 2022 will run on iOS 15 out of the box and will be able to support sub-6 GHz (2×2 MIMO) 5G connectivity.

In the camera department, there’s a single 12MP sensor at the rear, which can take really beautiful pictures. The camera of the smartphone supports Smart HDR 4 and Deep Fusion which makes photography and recording videos with the iPhone SE 3 an ultimate experience.

The iPhone SE 2022 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display which will feel ultra-smooth because of the power that the A15 Bionic chipset brings to the table. Compared to the graphics performance of the iPhone SE 2nd generation, this new iPhone SE is 1.2x better.

Note that the iPhone SE 2022 or the iPhone SE 3 also comes with the IP67 rating, which makes the smartphone water and dust resistant.

But the key highlight of the iPhone SE 3 is the Home Button at the chin with Touch ID. The era of home button smartphones has long gone, but a Home Button in an iPhone is more than just a button. It’s a whole vibe!

iPhone SE 2022 Price in India and Should You Buy

The iPhone SE 2022 or the iPhone SE 3 is available in India in three memory variants: a) 64GB for Rs 43900, b) 128GB for Rs 48900 and, c) 256GB for Rs 58,900. The smartphone will be available for pre-order from March 11, 2022, in India. It will come in three colours — Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red.

Whether you should buy or not is something I would refrain from commenting on before the smartphone reviews are out.