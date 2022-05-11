iPhone 13 Price Drops Further in India

iPhone 13, the flagship smartphone series from Apple for 2022, has received another price cut. E-commerce retail giants Amazon is offering the iPhone 13 for a very low price compared to what users will get on the official Apple online store in India. Even Flipkart is offering a discount, but not to the extent that users will get when they shop from Amazon.

iPhone 13 Price in India Right Now

The price of the iPhone 13 has gone down by Rs 10,000 since its launch on Amazon. The iPhone 13 is now available for a price of Rs 69,900 on the e-commerce platform. Back in September 2021, the device was launched for Rs 79,900. This was the price of the base variant, which came with 128GB.

This effectively means that you can get the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 for less than Rs 70,000. Further, users can save Rs 1,500 more in the form of an instant discount if they use the Bank of Baroda credit card for non-EMI transactions. Users can also exchange their old device for the iPhone 13, which will allow them to get a further discount on their purchase.

With the Bank of Baroda card, if the user is making an EMI transaction, then he/she will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000.

Note that the iPhone 13 mini, which is the slightly smaller version of the iPhone 13, is available for Rs 64,999 on Amazon. We are again talking about the base variant, which comes with 128GB. However, at the moment, users won’t be able to get their hands on the iPhone 13 mini at this price because the base variant is out of stock. Users can, however, go for the 256GB variant of the same on Amazon, which is available for Rs 73,999. It will be interesting to see how many more price cuts will arrive until the launch of the iPhone 14 series.