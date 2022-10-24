Infinix Hot 20 Play Launched: Check Details

The Hot 20 Play smartphone from Infinix has been introduced in India. The Infinix Hot 20 Play is the most recent member of the Hot 20 series, which also includes the Infinix Hot 20, Hot 20i, and Hot 20s. The gadget has a punch-hole HD+ display and a back that matches the designs of other phones in the same series. Let's look at the features and other information for the device.

Infinix Hot 20 Play Specifications and Features

An enormous 6.82-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution of 1640 × 720 pixels is included in the Infinix Hot 20 Play. With Infinix's XOS UI on top of the preinstalled Android 12 OS, the device is preconfigured. Powered by 4GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G37 CPU, the Hot 20 Play is a mobile device. Storage options for the smartphone are 64 GB and 128 GB. The apparatus includes a microSD card slot for additional storage.

It has an 8MP selfie camera up front. A 13MP main camera, an AI lens, and an LED flash are all present on the device's rear.

There are two speakers and a 3.5mm audio connector on the Hot 20 Play for audiophiles. This smartphone has a powerful 6000mh battery. In addition, you have access to 18-watt rapid charging, which makes it possible to easily recharge this bigger battery. You won't need to keep charging your smartphone because it charges quickly. Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connection options that are offered. The phone's dimensions are 171 x 78 x 8.5mm, and its weight is about 209.6 grammes.

The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner built into the back cover. Additionally, the device enables the face to unlock. The cost and availability of the Infinix Hot 20 Play have not yet been determined. It will come in four colours that users can choose from: Racing Black, Luna Blue, Aurora Green, and Fantasy Purple.