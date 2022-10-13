Vodafone and Ericsson Continue to Optimise Networks in Oman

Continuing evidence of the growth in importance of artificial intelligence (AI) for operators comes in the form of a recent announcement from Ericsson and Vodafone Oman that they have partnered to, as they put it, “empower the telecom company’s network infrastructure development across multiple domains”. More precisely, in this most recent development in the continuing collaboration between the two firms, Ericsson will offer AI-based cognition technology solutions for network optimisation to enable Vodafone's implementation of zero-touch operations (ZTO) and anomaly detection capabilities.

The Adopted Treatments Consist of Ericsson Expert Analytics

Collectively, these technologies, according to Ericsson, provide close to real, multivendor, and cross-domain data analytics and optimisation skills, using a big data platform with significantly improved scalability and performance. Ericsson Expert Analytics (EEA) and network optimisation Cognitive Software solutions are some of the technologies that have been deployed. In order to fully realise the potential of next-generation networking, Ericsson's market-leading portfolio of Cognitive Software solutions delivers a singular fusion of network design and domain knowledge management with cutting-edge AI technology.

The technologies assist Vodafone in evaluating customer experiences, maintaining and increasing sales subscribers, and prioritising infrastructure expenditures by linking metrics and events from the network environment. In order to assist, optimise, and track 5G deployments and subscriber acceptance, EEA additionally helps Vodafone collect important insights.

All of this is a result of numerous owners all over the world implementing AI-based solutions and robotics. In September 2021, Ericsson and Vodafone's Oman procedure signed a five-year managed service contract for AI-powered data-driven network and IT processes and optimization. With the help of the Ericsson Operations Engine, Vodafone was able to improve its customer satisfaction, increase efficiency, and encourage innovation.

Stelios Savvides, Technology Director of Vodafone in Oman, said, “As we continue our digitisation journey, the use of AI in network operations is critical to our business agility, customer satisfaction and simplifying decision-making processes. With advanced AI and automation capabilities, Ericsson’s solutions support our ecosystem of digital operators, using data analytics to support growth, provide insight into network usage and drive improvements to ensure an enriching experience for our customers”.