Huawei Confident for Business in Indian Market

Huawei is confident in doing long-term business in India. The company has a long-term outlook towards the country and isn’t perplexed or defeated looking at what’s happening currently. For context, India is not allowing Chinese telecom vendors to become a part of the future infrastructure of connectivity. The government has communicated with the telcos to avoid awarding any new contracts to the Chinese telecom vendors such as Huawei and ZTE. This is because of the security threats.

It is not just India, but many other countries are excluding Chinese telecom gear providers from their 5G and new 4G networks. This is all because of the alleged ties between Huawei and the Chinese government. Huawei has cleared its stance by saying that it doesn’t reveal the data it has to any government organisation.

Huawei to Cover India Under all Its Initiatives

During a virtual roundtable at Barcelona, Jay Chen, Vice President, Huawei Asia Pacific, said India is a very big market with huge potential, and the company has a long-term strategy for the country, reports PTI.

Chen added that Huawei is very confident about doing business in the Indian market as there is a huge requirement and space for growth and development in the country.

It is worth noting that the Indian government didn’t allow the telcos to partner with Chinese vendors for conducting their 5G trials. So there’s no doubt that the telcos are not going to rollout 5G with Huawei or ZTE in India. At least for the initial phase of 5G, there would be no Chinese presence in India.

The government is also very firm about its stance of ‘Make in India’ and is forcing Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to use homegrown equipment for 4G rollout. Thus, it looks hard for Huawei to do big business in India for the foreseeable future as India looks to reduce dependence on the Chinese.