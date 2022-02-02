How to Apply for BSNL Broadband Online

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most telecom service providers offer their services online. The subscribers can simply visit the service providers’ website and apply online to avail of the services. The state-run service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is no different. Incorporated in 2000, BSNL provides a wide range of services, from landline, mobile, broadband, FTTH services to data centre services. The company provides telecom services throughout the country.

The subscribers can avail of BSNL services through the BSNL UDAAN portal. Besides online, BSNL also offers subscribers the option to apply via text message. Let’s check out how to apply for broadband service of the government-owned provider online and through SMS so that the installation services are offered at the doorsteps.

Apply for BSNL Broadband Online

To apply for BSNL Broadband Online, the customer has to visit BSNL Portal and fill out the online application form.

Visit www.selfcare.bsnl.co.in/tungsten/UI/facelets/udaanRegistrationPageBeforeLogin.xhtml for the login page.

Choose state and district from the respective dropdowns.

The portal will now list the available BSNL services in the chosen state and district under the head ‘Service Type’. The customer has to select the desired service from the list shown (New landline, new landline & broadband, new broadband over existing landline, Bharat Fiber and new Bharat Air Fibre).

Fill the personal details in the respective field below (name, mobile number, email ID and landline number with STD code)

Fill in the address details, including locality, sub locality, etc.

Click Submit.

BSNL promises a standard call back within 48 hours once you submit the form for a new broadband connection. An executive will visit your place to collect the documents for BSNL broadband services.

Apply for BSNL Broadband Through SMS

Now, if you find submitting an online form tedious, BSNL provides an alternative – to apply through SMS. The codes differ for BSNL users and for the subscribers using other telecom connections.