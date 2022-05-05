HFCL, Wipro Partner Up to Manufacture 5G Telecom Product

Wipro Limited and HFCL Limited have announced that they are partnering up for the manufacturing of a variety of 5G transport products that include DU (Distributed Unit) Aggregation Router, Cell Site Router, and CU (Centralised Unit) aggregation router. Businesses and organisations around the world understand the potential of 5G to accelerate innovation or enabling new revenue models and drive business.

Wipro will be co-developing the equipment with HFCL by bringing its expertise in product engineering, transport technology, and 5G to the table. Wipro said that it would be using Tarang Labs, a product compliance and certification labs in Bangalore, for hardware validation, integration, and pre-certification.

HFCL Actively Investing in a Portfolio of 5G Products

HFCL is currently actively investing in a portfolio of 5G products or the Radio Access Network (RAN) transport. HFCL believes that the transport network of the Communications Service Providers (CSPs) needs modernisation as 5G is a whole different game and would require much higher bandwidth per cell site.

HFCL is developing 5G transport products for the front haul, mid-haul, and backhaul to help the CSPs with transforming their networks.

Satya Easwaran, Country Head, India, Wipro Limited, said the company is proud to partner with HFCL in its journey to invent the next generation of 5G products for network service providers globally and in India.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL, said Wipro is a key partner for the company because of its world-class engineering and in-depth experience in embedded software, hardware design and its in-house certification and compliance labs.

The development around 5G and its ecosystem has sped up in 2022, with new partnerships being formed for manufacturing products and coming out with innovative technologies. This stands to benefit India and its economy in the long run, which doesn’t have local telecom equipment (for mobile sites) manufacturers currently. India is expected to get commercial 5G networks by the end of 2022.