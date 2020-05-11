Google Duo New Update to Allow Up to 32 People in a Video Conference Call

People need a safe and trustworthy video conferencing app which will allow them to get through this global pandemic by working from their homes. The usage of the app isn’t just limited to working from home but also connecting with your loved ones. But with the Google Duo, even though it is one of the safest and simplest apps to use for video conferencing, only 12 people can join in at a time. But now, Google is changing that and increasing the maximum capacity for Google Duo to 32 people.

New AR Effects to Be Launched in Google Duo

Google is not going to be behind the other apps in adding smart features to Duo. According to some reports, Google is also going to add new AR effects in its video calling app. The app will be able to recognise and match the users facial expressions. For the unaware, Google Duo already has some AR effects but they can’t recognise a person’s facial expression. There is no confirmation from Google about the exact dates for when the update will be rolled out, but it is safe to assume that it will be out soon given the soaring demand for video-conferencing platforms.

Google Duo Will Give Tough Competition to Likes of Facebook and Zoom

Facebook and Zoom have been ruling the video conferencing market. They have become the go-to apps for the majority of the people. But this is because there are very few apps in the market with the same features such as them. But after Google Duo is updated and allows up to 32 people in a single call, it is a no-brainer that it will attract a significant part of the market. People trust Google and they know that their data is secure with the search-engine giant. At the same time, Reliance Jio is going to be bringing its new video conferencing app — JioMeet. Whenever it launches in India, there is a strong possibility that it will give a fierce competition to every other video conferencing platform as well.