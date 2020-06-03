Facebook “Manage Activity” Feature Enables Users to Delete Unpleasant Memories

Facebook on Tuesday introduced a new Manage Activity feature that enables users to trash or archive old posts. The company said that the feature can be used to trash individual and bulk posts with Facebook developing specific filters including date range, person or category to aid users in deleting the posts. The feature is said to be available on the Facebook Lite app beginning Tuesday while the standard mobile app would also be equipped with the feature in the upcoming days. However, the company said that the Manage Activity would arrive on the desktop “in the future” with Facebook not offering a specific timeline for the same.

Facebook to Continue Building New Functionality to Manage Activity

Facebook said that the users can utilise the Manage Activity tool to archive or trash the posts. The posts that are achieved will no longer be available for public viewing but users can continue to view them privately.

“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today,” Facebook said in a release.

While users can immediately delete posts, Facebook said that a specific post or bulk posts can be moved to trash. The posts that are moved to trash will be removed from public viewing immediately but will continue to remain in trash for 30 days before being deleted permanently. Crucially, the company said that the users can manually delete or restore the posts before the 30 day period.

“We’ll continue building new functionality for this tool to ensure it meets people’s needs to manage their digital footprint on Facebook,” the company said in the release.

Manage Activity Includes Category and People Filter

The Manage Activity feature will be located on the user profile page under the Activity Log. The category filter in the Manage Activity feature enables users to select from text updates, check-ins, notes or photos and videos. The users also have the ability to select the posts that they made from other apps that are linked to Facebook.

Additionally, the feature also enables users to select the posts made on the specific days or posts with specific people involved.