Broadband Provider Cherrinet Offers Higher Speeds on Residential Plans, New Plans Detailed

Cherrinet, a broadband provider in Tamil Nadu offering services in around 10 cities has unveiled three new upgraded residential plans offering higher speeds. The new plans from the company can be seen on its website while its Facebook page still reflects the old plans. According to the data available on its website, Cherrinet now offers 150 Mbps speed on its base plan as compared to 100 Mbps with the data limit capped at 2000GB. The base plan is priced at Rs 999. The company on its Facebook page claims that it is “India’s 1st Internet Service Provider to offer truly limitless data plans.”

Cherrinet’s New Upgraded Residential Plans

Cherrinet has also upgraded its other residential plans along with its base “Starter” plan. The Starter Neo Plan now offers speeds of 175 Mbps with 2000GB of FUP data and is priced at Rs 1299. The company’s top tiered Basic plan now offers speeds of 225 Mbps with 2000GB data limit and is priced at Rs 1499.

While it’s not clear as to when Cherrinet has made the changes, it has to be noted that the Starter Neo plan was capped at 150 Mbps and the Basic Plan at 200 Mbps.

The post FUP speeds of the three residential plans are limited to 5 Mbps.

Cherrinet G-Force and SME Plans

Cherrinet also offers three G- Force plans in Chennai with speeds up to 1 Gbps. The base G- Force 2 plan is said to offer 1 Gbps speed with 4TB of data limit and is priced at Rs 9999. The G- Force 6 along with the G- Force 10 plans also offer speeds of 1 Gbps but with 12TB and 20TB of data and are priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively. The post FUP speeds of G- Force plans are capped at 10 Mbps.

The company offers its SME plans across Tamil Nadu with the base SME plan, the SME Silver priced at Rs 1999 that offers 250 Mbps speed and 2250GB of data. The SME Gold plan offers 3250GB of data and is priced at Rs 2999 while the SME Diamond plan offers 4250GB of data for Rs 3999. Additionally, the SME Platinum plan offers 5250GB of data and is priced at Rs 4999. It has to be noted that the post FUP speeds of the SME plans are limited to 2 Mbps.

Cherrinet is present in 10 cities across Tamil Nadu including Puducherry Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Rajapalayam and Tiruvannamalai.