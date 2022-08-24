Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Rs 321 prepaid plan for its customers. The special thing about this plan is that it will come with a validity of one year or 365 days and that it will keep the SIM active for the user for an entire year. But this plan is not meant for an average consumer. BSNL has launched this plan for Police Officers in Tamil Nadu. Take a look at the benefits of this plan.

BSNL Rs 321 Plan Details You Should Know About

As mentioned above, BSNL Rs 321 plan comes only for the Tamil Nadu police officers. This plan would give free calling (both incoming and outgoing) to the users when communication is happening between two police officers. You can definitely call other people as well through this number, but then that would cost you 7 paise per minute (on the local BSNL network) and 15 paise per minute (on STD calls). Along with the calling, BSNL will also give 250 SMS per month. There will also be free 15GB of data per month offered with this plan. This would make it one of the most affordable prepaid plans with a yearly validity.

This is a great initiative by BSNL to help out the state police. None of the private telecom operators offers any such thing to their consumers. This plan is visible on BSNL's website under the Tamil Nadu circle. You won't find it in the offerings of other circles because this is exclusively for the Tamil Nadu circle.

Incoming voice calls, even on roaming, are free of cost with this BSNL plan. BSNL is expected to launch 4G networks in the state of Tamil Nadu, and with that, more police officers might lean towards this plan from the state-run telco as it is affordable and comes with a long-term validity.