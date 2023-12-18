BSNL Provided 3.29 Million FTTH Connections as of Sep 2023 End

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL used to be the largest fixed-broadband player in India in terms of subscriber market share. However, that position now belongs to Jio and at the second rank stands Airtel.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the third-largest internet service provider (ISP) in India has millions of fixed-broadband customers.
  • As of September 30, 2023, the state-run telecom operator had provided a total of 32,99,535 or 3.29 million fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections to customers.
  • The home fiber segment is a major revenue contributor for BSNL.

Follow Us

bsnl provided 329 million ftth connections as

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the third-largest internet service provider (ISP) in India has millions of fixed-broadband customers. As of September 30, 2023, the state-run telecom operator had provided a total of 32,99,535 or 3.29 million fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections to customers. The home fiber segment is a major revenue contributor for BSNL. BSNL also poses as a decent option for customers in rural India who are looking to purchase a FTTH connection. For rural areas, BSNL Bharat Fibre has several exclusive plans such as the Rs 329 option and more.

Read More - BSNL will Remove this Affordable Broadband Plan on Feb 3

BSNL used to be the largest fixed-broadband player in India in terms of subscriber market share. However, that position now belongs to Jio and at the second rank stands Airtel. BSNL has slipped to the third rank and is likely going to stay there as the private telcos have more capacity to serve customers and market their services.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Devusinh Chauhan, minister of state for communications, said, "BSNL is also focusing on home fiber segment and has provided 32,99,535 Fiber to the Home (FTTH) broadband connections as on 30.09.2023."

Read More - India’s Mobile Broadband Speed Surges: 1.30 Mbps to 75.80 Mbps

BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) have started earning operational profits FY21, said Chauhan. This could be possible due to the revival packages announced by the central government. In 2019, the govt announced a revival package amounting to Rs 69,021 crore that focused on bringing down the operating costs for BSNL and MTNL. Then in 2022, a Rs 1.64 lakh crore package was released that focused on restricting debt, infusing fresh capital, and viability gap funding for rural telephony along with other things.

Further, in 2023, the government announced the allotment of 4G/5G spectrum to BSNL with a total outlay of Rs 89,047 crore through equity infusion.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Tanay Singh Thakur :

fiber assets will also include the fiber assets of You Broadband most likely.

Vi Looking to Raise Up to Rs 12000 Crore via…

shivraj roy :

Vodafone Idea had 400Million subscribers during the initial mergerNow it’s reduced by 50% ??

BSNL Subscriber Base Over the Last Decade

Faraz :

Vi will keep on selling all of the assets slowly so that when they go bankrupt, not much is left…

Vi Looking to Raise Up to Rs 12000 Crore via…

shivraj roy :

One theory Maybe they are delaying it purposely and would release 5G plans after the last lok sabha elections take…

Reliance Jio Launches JioTV Premium Plans Starting at Rs 398…

Rupesh :

The rumors of BSNL being sold to Tata like Air India went to them, after election is gaining momentum. So…

BSNL will Remove this Affordable Broadband Plan on Feb 3

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments