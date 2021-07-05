BSNL Makes Major Announcements Regarding Prepaid Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has made major announcements regarding its prepaid plans. The telco is known for providing prepaid plans that are full of value. In the previous week, BSNL made two major announcements. First was the announcement of two new special tariff vouchers (STVs) and the second was the extension of a promotional offer. The two new STVs cost Rs 75 and Rs 94. The promotional offer that’s been extended is for the Rs 699 plan that is still coming with increased validity now. Let’s take a look at all that BSNL announced.

BSNL Converts PV75 and PV94 to STV75 and STV94

As per KerelaTelecom, The state-run telecom operator has discontinued the PV75 and PV94 but has reintroduced it again as STV75 and STV94. The price and benefits of the said plans still remain the same.

The STV75 comes with 2GB of total data with 100 minutes of voice calling for 60 days along with BSNL tunes. Further, the STV94 comes with 3GB of total data and 100 minutes of voice calling for 90 days. The default benefit of BSNL tunes is there for the first 60 days with this plan as well.

Note that after the freebie calling minutes are consumed, customers will be charged 30 paise per minute for calling.

BSNL Rs 699 Plan Promotional Offer Extended

On April 1, BSNL had announced a promotional offer for its Rs 699 plan. Under the promotional offer, the validity of the plan increases from 160 days to 180 days. The other benefits of the plan remain the same. On April 1, the telco had announced the promotional offer for 90 days. But now, the telco has decided to extend the offer for another 90 days. Meaning, if you recharge with the Rs 699 plan from BSNL right now, you will get a validity of 180 days instead of the original 160 days.

The BSNL Rs 699 plan comes with unlimited free voice calling, 0.5GB daily data, and 100 SMS/day for 180 days under the promotional offer.