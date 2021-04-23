BSNL Introduces International Roaming STVs Starting at Rs 895

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced new international roaming special tariff vouchers (STVs) starting at Rs 895. The state-run telecom operator announced the same via its Chennai Twitter handle. There are three new STVs, and all of them are for users travelling to Bhutan. All three vouchers are in effect starting today, i.e., March 23, 2021, meaning Indians travelling to Bhutan can recharge with these plans.

Let’s take a look at the three new international roaming STVs that BSNL has launched for users travelling to Bhutan.

BSNL New International Roaming STVs

BSNL is offering three new international roaming STVs for travellers going to Bhutan. The first voucher starts at Rs 895 (inclusive of GST). This voucher comes with a validity of 1 day and offers 200MB of data, after which each MB of data consumed will be charged Rs 1.8. Further, users get 40 minutes of free calling for making calls to people in India and local outgoing and incoming. Users also get 30 free SMS.

Then the second voucher comes for Rs 2,895. This voucher is valid for 7 days and offers users 500MB free data, after which each MB of data consumed will cost Rs 1.8. Users are provided with 175 minutes of free voice calling, which includes calling to India or local outgoing or incoming. There are 50 free SMSes included in the voucher.

Lastly, the third voucher costs Rs 4,865. This voucher comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 1GB of free data along after which each MB of data will cost Rs 1.8. Users get 100 free SMS and 260 minutes of free voice calling for calling to India and local outgoing or incoming.

Once the free minutes are expired, users will have to pay Rs 10.4 per minute for any call back to India. The cost is the same for making outgoing local calls. However, for outgoing international calls, users will be charged Rs 54.6 per minute. For incoming calls, users will be charged Rs 4.1 per minute and Rs 2 per outgoing SMS.

BSNL has said that these vouchers are only valid for users roaming into the network of Bhutan.