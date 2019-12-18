BSNL Broadband Subscribers Will Have to Pay More Advance for Long Term Subscriptions

Highlights BSNL broadband plans come with subscription option of 1 year, 2 year or 3 years

Now the pricing of the plan will not be considered

The subscribers will enjoy more subscription period

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the largest broadband service provider in the industry right now. Despite the competition in the sector which has sprung up in the recent times prior to the rollout of the Reliance Jio FTTH service, JioFiber, BSNL is still shipping some of the most attractive plans in the industry right now for broadband customers. The telecom operator is also the only broadband service provider in the country, which is offering daily data broadband plans. There are also a lot of options for subscribers who want to get a BSNL broadband connection. The speed ranges for the broadband plans from BSNL range from 10 Mbps and 100 Mbps. Co-incidentally, the BSNL broadband plans which are available for the subscribers right now can also be availed for longer terms. The different thing with BSNL broadband subscribers is that the customers can avail these broadband plans for long term like, annually, 24 months or even 36 months. However, there have been a few changes in how BSNL will charge the advance rental for these plans. These are some of the things that you should know.

BSNL Issues Changes to Long Term Subscription Pricing

BSNL has issued a new notification recently in which it has made some changed to the rental amount which the subscribers will be required to pay in the case of broadband plans if they opt for long term connections like 12 months or more. It is worth noting that these new changes will also be applicable to the DSL plans from BSNL as well.

Subscription Amount for 12 Months

For a yearlong subscription of broadband plans, the BSNL subscribers had to pay 11 months worth of fixed monthly charges if the plan was priced less than Rs 499 per month. If the plan was priced more than Rs 499 per month, then the subscribers were required to pay only ten months worth of fixed monthly rental to get this connection for twelve months. This was the norm previously. But, with the new changes, the subscribers will have to pay 12 months worth of rental for the broadband plan regardless of the pricing of the plan and the subscription period that they would enjoy would be 13 months.

Subscription Amount for 24 Months

Similarly, for the plans which the subscribers opted for 24 months, they had to pay 21 months of FMC beforehand if the plan was priced less than Rs 499. And, if the plan was priced more than Rs 499 per month, then the subscribers had to pay 19 months worth of FMC to the operator. But, after the new changes, the subscribers will now be paying 24 months of FMC to BSNL, and the service that they would enjoy would be for 27 months.

Subscription Amount for 36 Months

Lastly, when it comes to getting a subscription for 3 years or 36 months, the subscribers were required to pay 30 months of FMC in the case of plans priced less than Rs 499, and 28 months of FMC in the case of plans priced more than Rs 499 per month. But, under the new rules, the subscribers will only have to pay 36 months worth of FMC, and in this payment, the total duration of service that they would enjoy would be 40 months. These new changes will not depend on the pricing of the broadband plan, and it would not matter if the broadband plan selected is priced more than Rs 499 or less.