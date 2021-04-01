BSNL Bharat Fiber Broadband Dealership Charges Nil at Purchase Point

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers its customers Bharat Fiber broadband plans and services to get super-fast internet connection at their homes and offices.

Users don’t have to pay anything upfront when it comes to charges for a BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband dealership. This is what the telco has been trying to tell its customers.

However, there is a fake website that’s also offering users a Bharat Fiber broadband dealership and is asking them to pay charges upfront for it either in cash or online.

According to a tweet from PIB Fact Check, the website asking for charges from users looking to get a BSNL broadband dealership is fake.

BSNL Says No Advance Amount Needs to be Paid

The official website of BSNL says that the user doesn’t have to pay any advance amount for getting a dealership of Bharat Fiber broadband. Whatever charges there are, the telco includes it in the first bill and doesn’t take it in advance from the customer.

Bharat Fiber is a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service from BSNL that includes a dynamic portfolio of services for the users.

Dealership users get the benefit of high-speed internet up to 100 Mbps, IPTV service, audio-on-demand service, Video-on-demand service, bandwidth on demand, remote education, video conferencing solutions, interactive gaming, VPN on broadband, dial-up VPN service, Virtual Private LAN service, and video and voice telephony over IP.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Might Get Discontinued Soon

According to an IndiaToday report, all the plans ranging from Rs 449 to Rs 1,499 from BSNL Bharat Fiber might get discontinued soon.

The report details that these plans were launched on a promotional basis and were given an extension of 90 days in December. The last date for these fiber plans might be April 4, 2021.

However, the telco is known for regularising plans that see great demand. We expect that these plans will continue since they sit well in the market against the offerings from JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber.