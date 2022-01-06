BSNL Completely Revamps Benefits of Rs 999 Broadband Plan

Reported by Ria Lakshman

Under the new BSNL FTTH plan ‘Super Star Premium Plus’, the subscriber can get up 150 Mbps till 2000GB. Post quota, the data speed will get reduced to 10 Mbps. Regarding other benefits, Rs 999 BSNL FTTH plan offers 24 hours unlimited calling (Local + STD) on any network within India.

Highlights:

  • Priced at Rs 999 per month, the BSNL broadband plan is available across all telecom circles except Andaman and Nicobar circle.
  • Under the new BSNL FTTH plan, the subscriber can get up to 150 Mbps up to 2000 GB.
  • The subscriber has to provide one-month fixed monthly charges for BSNL Rs 999 plan.

BSNL

BSNL brings a new addition to Bharat Fiber (BSNL FTTH) Broadband plans for 2022.

The government-run telecom service provider has announced a new premium OTT-bundled FTTH plan. Dubbed as ‘Super Star Premium Plus’, the BSNL plan offers OTT subscriptions to the eight premium OTT streaming services free of cost.

The OTT services included under the BSNL Super Star Premium Plus plan are Disney + Hotstar, Lions Gate LLP, SonyLIV Premium, Shemaroo Me and Shemaroo Gujarati, Hungama Music and Hungama play SVOD, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select and YuppTV Live, which offers access to many channels.

Under the new BSNL FTTH plan, the subscriber can get up 150 Mbps to 2000GB. Post quota, the data speed will get reduced to 10 Mbps.

In terms of calls, Rs 999 BSNL plan offers 24 hours unlimited calling (Local + STD) on any network within India.

Priced at Rs 999 per month, the plan is available across all telecom circles except Andaman and Nicobar circle from January 4, 2022. Interestingly, the plan has no annual, two-year or three-year payment options. The subscriber has to provide one-month fixed monthly charges for the plan in advance. The minimum hire period is one month, and if the subscriber chooses to withdraw the plan, bundled ‘OTT’ subscription will be discontinued.

BSNL to withdraw three BSNL broadband plans

In another development, BSNL has decided to withdraw the Fibre Broadband plan ‘Super Star-2’, which came with a price tag of Rs. 949. The service provider has also decided to remove ‘Super Star Premium-2’ priced at Rs. 949’ and ‘Fibre Premium’ plan priced at Rs. 999.

Even after withdrawal, the existing customers can continue under the plan. The provider is expected to migrate the current customers of these plans to other plans after 180 days from the date of activation of the connection. Such migration will be subject to the consent of the subscriber. The above instructions shall be implemented immediately in all the circles (except the A&N circle).

Meanwhile, BSNL has announced the launch of Free Amazon Fire TV Stick with all FTTH Broadband plans coming with fixed monthly charges of Rs 999 and above. The subscribers who avail annual advance payment option is eligible for the offer. They can visit BSNL BOSS Portal and pay the yearly rental online.

Reported By

Reporter

Ria Lakshman

