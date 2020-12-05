Rs 599 Prepaid Plans from BSNL, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Compared

BSNL is ahead of private telcos in the tariff department, despite the telco limited to 2G and 3G services. Even after the price hike a year ago, BSNL is still the only telco in the country to offer 2GB data per day for 28 days under Rs 200. Even with the Rs 599 prepaid plan, BSNL is miles ahead of top three telecom operators- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. All the telcos in India right now are offering 2GB data per day at max with their Rs 599 prepaid plans, but BSNL is providing a whopping 5GB data per day and that too for 84 days from the date of recharge. So with the Rs 599 plan, BSNL is shipping 420GB of data which is two times higher than the data provided by other telcos with their similarly priced plan. Continue reading to know more about the Rs 599 prepaid plans from private telcos in detail.

BSNL Rs 599 Prepaid Recharge: What It Offers?

State-run BSNL’s Rs 599 prepaid plan comes with 84 days validity and the benefits are really impressive. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 5GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day. While BSNL is marketing the plan as an ‘unlimited calling’ one, there’s a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day. Also, the prepaid recharge allows users to set free caller tune with BSNL Tunes benefit.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 Prepaid Recharge: What It Offers?

The Rs 599 prepaid recharge from Reliance Jio falls under the 2GB data per day plan. It offers 84 days validity, 2GB data per day (which totals to 168GB data), unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, non-Jio FUP minutes of 3,000 and 100 SMSes per day. If a user exhausts the data benefit, the company will still provide speeds at 64 Kbps.

Bharti Airtel Rs 599 Prepaid Recharge: What It Offers?

Bharti Airtel reintroduced the Rs 599 prepaid plan very recently to attract the users during the IPL 2020 season. Similar to the Jio’s prepaid plan of Rs 599, Airtel’s Rs 599 recharge also comes with 2GB data per day, 56 days validity, truly unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit and 100 SMSes per day. What differs the Rs 599 prepaid recharges of Airtel and Jio are the reduced validity on the former and the lack of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription benefit on the latter.

Yes, Airtel is also providing the customers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 399 with the prepaid plan of Rs 599. This is the reason why the plan comes with just 56 days of validity.

Vodafone Idea Rs 599 Prepaid Recharge: What It Offers?

Lastly, we have Vodafone Idea which is also offering a Rs 599 prepaid plan. Vi’s plan offers a customer 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day for 84 days.

As you can see, BSNL is way ahead of Jio, Airtel and Vi in terms of data benefit. But again, everyone should make a note that the government-led PSU is yet to launch 4G services in the country.