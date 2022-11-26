Bihar Saw Maximum Rise in Telephone Subscribers in September 2022

September was a good month for the telecom service providers (TSPs) in Bihar. According to the September performance report published by DoT (Department of Telecommunications), Bihar saw the maximum number of telephone connections being added. As per the report, a total of 523,369 of new telephone subscribers were added in Bihar during September 2022. Bihar was followed by Karnataka and Delhi, with 373,259 and 287,903 new telephone subscribers.

At the same time, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh (MP), and Andhra Pradesh recorded a maximum fall in telephone connections over the previous month. Uttar Pradesh saw a reduction of around 0.86 million telephone subscribers. Take a look at the image below.

The report further added that UP East had the highest share of total telephones (8.66%), followed by Maharashtra (7.95%), Bihar (7.81%), Andhra Pradesh (7.24%) and Tamil Nadu (6.86%). These five service areas alone accounted for 38.51% of the total telephone connections in India.

In September 2022, public-sector telephones accounted for 10.38%, while private-sector telephones accounted for 89.62% share in India. A month back, in August 2022, the figures were 10.43% for the public sector and 89.57% for the private sector.