Bharti Airtel Strengthens Services in Bengal, Says Network 5G Ready

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest communications solutions provider, today said that it had upgraded its mobile network in Bengal to deliver the best network experience for its customers. Airtel has deployed an additional 21.6 MHz spectrum, in addition to advance network software tools across its 4G network in the state to significantly bolster network coverage and ensure a seamless high-speed data experience.

Bharti Airtel Deployed Additional Spectrum in 2300/2100/1800/900 MHz Band

In the release, Bharti Airtel said that it added 10 MHz spectrum in the 2300 MHz band, 5 MHz in the 2100 MHz band, 3.8 MHz in the 1800 MHz band and 2.8 MHz in the 900 MHz band. The move will improve an already superior network for Airtel customers across Bengal. It will provide improved network availability and data speeds in addition to better coverage inside homes and buildings in urban areas.

The move also allows Bharti Airtel to provide wider network coverage in highways and trains as well as an improved footprint in rural areas as more people access high-speed data services. After deploying the fresh spectrum, Airtel has the largest spectrum bank of 65 MHz in Bengal. Leveraging its impressive spectrum portfolio across 2300/2100/1800/900 bands, the company is in a good position to serve the growing demand for high-speed data services, and its network is fully ready for 5G.

Airtel has also deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage.

For the unaware, Bharti Airtel’s has over 20 million customers in Bengal, and its network further covers more than 98% population of the state. With the addition of the additional spectrum, Bharti Airtel customers living in Bengal won’t need to worry a lot about not getting good coverage indoors. As mentioned above, even if customers are travelling through rail routes and highways, they will be able to enjoy superior coverage. One of the biggest announcements by Airtel in the release is that its networks are now 5G ready. This is a good thing for the future of network services of the telco in Bengal.