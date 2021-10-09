Bharti Airtel Revenues Expected to Boost in the Medium Term

Bharti Airtel had survived the storm that Reliance Jio had created when it first came to the market. The telco’s survival will be given in examples of successful business case studies because Airtel not only survived but also ensured profits in the books. Airtel has slowly gained momentum back and stayed true to its vision of providing superior network services than its competitors. Bharti Airtel recently announced that it would be offering benefits worth up to Rs 6,000 to its customers on the purchase of new smartphones from the leading mobile makers in the country.

The telco has shortlisted over 150 smartphones to be a part of this scheme. This scheme will be offering cashbacks to the customers in two parts. Now whether the cashback will be offered directly into the bank account of the customer or the Airtel app or in some other form is what Airtel didn’t exactly say.

Regardless, the telco will offer the cashback in two parts where the first part will be worth Rs 2,000 and will be offered to the users after 18 months, and the second part worth Rs 4,000 will be offered to the users after the completion of 36 months. Note that the cashback will only be offered if the users keep on recharging with the Rs 249 plan or more.

Bharti Airtel Revenues Will Boost on the Back of This Offer

There will be many users who will be interested in earning the Rs 6,000 cashback. Thus all of them will keep paying Airtel at least Rs 249 or more than that for the next three years. Many new customers might also follow on the back of this offer and join the telco’s network.

This should keep helping Airtel in growing its sequential revenues every coming quarter. This is not exactly what Jio is doing, but both the telcos have found their unique ways of attracting new customers and retaining the old ones with excellent offers. At the end of the day, it will depend on which telco’s network services are better.