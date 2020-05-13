Aarogya Setu App Gets 100 Million Downloads in Just 41 Days of Launch

Every country and governments are looking for creating an app which can track people who are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. Aarogya Setu is one such app which is developed by the Indian government and will help people identify other people who are COVID-19 infected. The app has seen tremendous success and has become hugely popular amongst the Indians. Now, the app has been made mandatory in some places so you have to keep it downloaded on your device. Reportedly, the app has been downloaded over 100 million times across Android and iOS devices.

What Does Aarogya Setu App Help With?

Aarogya Setu app has an obvious function, and it is to keep you alert and safe. The app designates a colour code to everyone using it and alerts you if you come across some person who has COVID-19 symptoms. The app also allows users to identify symptoms and do a self-analysis to ensure that they are healthy. Just after three days of the launch, the app got 5 million downloads. Earlier this week, the app had hit 98 million downloads, it was just a matter of time before it reached the 100 million mark.

Reasons Behind The Success of Aarogya Setu App

Aarogya Setu has become one of the worlds fastest-growing apps in the world. The reason behind the app’s success is not just its utility or simple design, but also the fact that it got the personal backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has addressed the app on his public appearances, thus motivating people to download the app. With this, all the government and private employees have to download the app on their devices mandatorily. At the same time, if you are travelling from trains or flights, you have to keep the app downloaded on your device. However, despite the success of the app, some people are worried about the security threats related to the app. The government can track all your movements and then there is also the possibility of perpetrators fiddling with the app data.