Android 13 Might Arrive for Samsung Users Earlier than People Expected

Android 13 is the next generation of the Android operating system that Google is working on. While Android 12 hasn’t reached half of the Android devices across the globe yet, Samsung users might be able to enjoy Android 13 in July this year. Note that Google is yet to announce a public beta for Android 13. While that is expected to take place in May, a SamMobile’s report has shed light on when Samsung users could see Android 13 on their devices.

Samsung Users Might be Able to Get Access to One UI 5.0 Open Beta in July

Samsung users might be able to get access to the One UI 5.0 open beta in July 2022. One UI 5.0 will be based on Android 13, and it is good news for Android lovers who own Samsung smartphones.

Also, according to Google’s schedule, July is when Android 13 is expected to hit platform stability. If Samsung is able to pull off the release of the open beta of One UI 5.0 by then, it would be a treat for fans.

This is something that can be expected of Samsung because of the kind of efficiency the company conducts its business with. Samsung was the first one to release stable Android 12 for its smartphones after Google had released it for Pixel devices. There was a gap of mere 41 days between the release of Android 12 OS by Google and Samsung.

However, note that there are no official comments by the company regarding this. Depending on the way things go, SamMobile said that Samsung could change the date of release of the open beta for One UI 5.0.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 users could be a few of the first ones in the world to experience what Android 13 looks like. This time, Google isn’t playing around with the overall UI too much. Android 12 was a major update in terms of design. With Android 13, Google is looking to bring refinements to Android 12.