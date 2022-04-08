CloudConnect Looking Forward to Digitisation of Communication Process: Vidhu Nautiyal

CloudConnect, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), is looking forward to the digitisation of the entire communication process, said Vidhu Nautiyal, co-founder and chief revenue officer, CloudConnect Private Limited.

Talking from a B2B and enterprise standpoint, Nautiyal told TelecomTalk that a lot of enterprises had understood the importance of digital communication and communication as a service (CaaS). As per Nautiyal, this is where MVNOs would come into play in India.

This is just one area where MVNOs can make an impact. There are other applications and use-cases of the services and products that MVNOs facilitate, which can help India become a bigger digital economy. One of those use-cases noted by Nautiyal is the automation of airline communication which the Government of India (GoI) has already introduced.

MVNOs Are the Players Who Can Increase Footprint of Telecom Operators in India

The telecom operators are working very hard to put up the 5G network and its infrastructure. Nautiyal said that MVNOs are partners to the telecom operators, and they can take the footprint of their networks to small towns and cities where enterprises are in desperate need of connectivity services.

Speaking on cloud telephony, Nautiyal said that cloud communication had gained a lot of relevance and importance. Be it small, medium or a large enterprise, the need for a uniform communication channel is very important.

Regardless of whether employees can come to the office or not, they should be able to connect to the cloud communication channel and talk to the customers, and this is where MVNOs can help the enterprises, said Nautiyal.

The role of artificial intelligence (AI) is going to grow further from here, and Nautiyal said that CloudConnect is already working on developing AI into its platform. Small enterprises can benefit majorly from AI as the technology can help the businesses in understanding the customer mood and the problems they are facing without much hassle.

As for 5G, Nautiyal said that since everything is going online and with enterprises where the communication is mission-critical, reliable high-speed Internet connections are required, which 5G networks can deliver.