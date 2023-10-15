Airtel Tanzania to Install 758 Towers to Accelerate Digital Adoption



The Government of Tanzania and Airtel Tanzania have signed an agreement for a project designed to install 758 communication towers across the country, with the aim of enhancing accessibility and the efficiency of communication services to achieve at least 85 percent internet penetration by 2025.

Commitment to Digital Adoption

During a meeting with Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Sunil Mittal reaffirmed Airtel's partnership with the Tanzanian government, expressing commitment to expediting digital adoption in the country. This meeting took place during President Samia Suluhu Hassan's four-day state visit to India.

Airtel Tanzania shared an update on social media, stating that Sunil Mittal commended the President for advancing digital adoption in Tanzania. The discussions during the meeting explored opportunities for enhanced collaboration to realise Tanzania's digital ambitions.

Rural Expansion and 4G Technology

Airtel Tanzania, in which the Tanzanian government holds a 49 percent stake, has been expanding across the country and now covers up to 80 percent of rural areas. Airtel has deployed 4G network technology on its towers, extending coverage to 90 percent.

Airtel's Submarine Cable and 5G Network

As reported by TelecomTalk, following the granting of a license by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority to operate the 2Africa submarine cable in August 2022, Airtel Tanzania recently launched two projects: the 2Africa submarine cable and Airtel's 5G network.