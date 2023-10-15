Airtel Tanzania to Install 758 Towers to Accelerate Digital Adoption

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Airtel Tanzania and the Tanzanian government have signed an agreement to install 758 communication towers across the country, with the aim of enhancing accessibility and efficiency of communication services to achieve at least 85 percent internet penetration by 2025.

Highlights

  • Airtel and the Tanzanian government join forces to install 758 communication towers.
  • Airtel Tanzania has been expanding across the country and now covers up to 80 percent of rural areas.
  • Airtel Tanzania recently launched two projects: the 2Africa submarine cable and Airtel's 5G network.

Follow Us

Airtel Tanzania to Install 758 Towers to Accelerate Digital Adoption
The Government of Tanzania and Airtel Tanzania have signed an agreement for a project designed to install 758 communication towers across the country, with the aim of enhancing accessibility and the efficiency of communication services to achieve at least 85 percent internet penetration by 2025.

Also Read: Airtel Uganda Expands 5G Network to Several Prominent Locations




Commitment to Digital Adoption

During a meeting with Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Sunil Mittal reaffirmed Airtel's partnership with the Tanzanian government, expressing commitment to expediting digital adoption in the country. This meeting took place during President Samia Suluhu Hassan's four-day state visit to India.

Airtel Tanzania shared an update on social media, stating that Sunil Mittal commended the President for advancing digital adoption in Tanzania. The discussions during the meeting explored opportunities for enhanced collaboration to realise Tanzania's digital ambitions.

Rural Expansion and 4G Technology

Airtel Tanzania, in which the Tanzanian government holds a 49 percent stake, has been expanding across the country and now covers up to 80 percent of rural areas. Airtel has deployed 4G network technology on its towers, extending coverage to 90 percent.

Also Read: Airtel Tanzania Launches 5G Along With Airtel 2Africa Marine Cable Centre

Airtel's Submarine Cable and 5G Network

As reported by TelecomTalk, following the granting of a license by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority to operate the 2Africa submarine cable in August 2022, Airtel Tanzania recently launched two projects: the 2Africa submarine cable and Airtel's 5G network.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

DGupta :

You cannot beat physics and economic fundamentals. Network cost per GB is significantly higher for mobile cellular data vs fiber.…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

DGupta :

TCS behaves like an old school, underpromise and overdeliver culture on the project execution side. Engineering and project management mindset,…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

DGupta :

Good news. The deployment rate is about 5,600 sites a month. This means if BSNL has agreed to it circle…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

Faraz :

So not even in 2024.. great. Keep waiting. BSNL 4G will launch in 2026 as who would be asking for…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

arun_b :

Following is the FUP limit for Jio Airfiber. I think this is not fare.

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments