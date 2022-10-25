Airtel Subscribers Enjoying Free 5G Service in Eligible Cities

Airtel's 5G or 5G Plus services are being introduced gradually in eight circles. You must first determine whether your phone is 5G compatible. Finding the model number and reviewing the specifications on the official website would be the simplest method.

  • More subscribers in qualified circles are now receiving Airtel's 5G Plus services.
  • Airtel announced that the initial rollout would include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi.
  • Twitter reports show that customers were occasionally experiencing download speeds of 732 Mbps and 465 Mbps.

Airtel

More subscribers in qualified circles are now receiving Airtel's 5G Plus services. In Delhi and other cities, including Gurugram, Chennai, and more, 5G services were visible on compatible handsets, according to a number of Twitter users and a member of the India Today Tech team. When its 5G services were formally introduced on October 1, Airtel announced that the initial rollout would include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi. Next year, more circles will be covered.

Twitter reports show that customers were occasionally experiencing download speeds of 732 Mbps and 465 Mbps. According to tweets, the first was seen in Chennai, while the second was seen in Gurugram. It's interesting that smartphone customers who gained 5G connectivity weren't charged extra. Users are not required to switch their 4G SIM cards, as Airtel had noted. Airtel has not yet disclosed the cost of its 5G offerings. Despite having a 5G modem inside, Airtel 5G is only available on Android phones, while iPhones are reportedly getting the connectivity capabilities later this year through a software update.

How To Test Airtel 5G on Your Smartphone

Airtel's 5G or 5G Plus services are being introduced gradually in eight circles. You must first determine whether your phone is 5G compatible. Finding the model number and reviewing the specifications on the official website would be the simplest method. The phone does not support 5G if there is no mention of it in the network section.

Users can then download the official Airtel app from the relevant app store and tap on the box that says "Check if your phone is 5G enabled" right on the Home page. When you click on that, the app will request your location. The software will then inform you whether or not your phone is 5G compatible.

Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
