Airtel Appoints Amrita Padda as Chief People Officer

Commenting on the inclusion of Amrita Padda in a new role for the company, Vittal said he is sure that Padda will bring immense value in the exciting journey of Bharti Airtel. He said that Padda will help in building new capabilities and ensures that Bharti Airtel remains one of the top magnets for talents from across the world.

By June 23rd, 2021 AT 12:18 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Airtel

    Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, has appointed Amrita Padda as the Chief People Officer (CPO). As per a statement from the company, Padda will report directly to the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of Bharti Airtel, Gopal Vittal. Amrita Padda will be responsible for handling Airtel’s People strategy as the company makes its shift towards digital services.

    Amrita Will Add Immense Value to the Company: Gopal Vittal

    Commenting on the inclusion of Amrita Padda in her role as CPO of the company, Vittal said he is sure that Padda will bring immense value to the exciting journey of Bharti Airtel. He said that Padda would help in building new capabilities and ensure that Bharti Airtel remains one of the top magnets for talents from across the world.

    For the unaware, Amrita Padda has a very experienced and impressive portfolio. Before joining Bharti Airtel as the CPO, Padda had been working in Hindustan Unilever for over two decades. In her previous company, she held the responsibility of the entire spectrum of work that the Human Resources field has.

    Most recently, Padda was the Chief People Officer (CPO) for Unilever Marketplace. The Unilever Marketplace is Hindustan Unilever’s newly set up business unit for transforming Distributive Trade. In the past, Amrita Padda has also led the Human Resources for Unilever Philippines and for their Global Procurement Function.

    From all her previous roles, Amrita Padda has built impressive knowledge and gained a ton of experience in the Human Resources field and roles. With her expertise gained with Unilever, she will make complete use of her knowledge to help Bharti Airtel will its strategies.

    Amrita will be taking over the role from Samit Deb, who has decided to leave the company for achieving his entrepreneurial goals. Vittal thanked Deb for all his contributions to Bharti Airtel and for strengthening the People practices of the company. Vittal further wished Deb a prosperous future.

    Bharti Airtel has over 471 million customers in 18 different countries across Africa and South Asia. It also ranks in the top three operators globally, and its networks cover over 2 billion people on the planet.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Reliance Dials JioPhone for Growth, Jio Momentum Unlikely to Sustain Say Analysts

    Bharti Airtel, the second largest wireless operator in India is “not affected” with the momentum generated by the JioPhone in...

    module-4-img

    iPhone 13 Series Likely to Come With Three Devices Only!

    The iPhone 13 series might not come with the four devices that you saw in the iPhone 12 series. Apple...

    module-4-img

    Broadband Internet Is Better Than 4G: Opinion

    The requirement and demand for broadband Internet have surged due to the pandemic and the rising culture of working and...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    The Next Infinix Device Might Revolutionise the Indian Market

    module-4-img

    HPL Electrics to Install 4G and 5G Smart Meters in National Capital

    module-4-img

    Ligado Networks Get 3GPP Approval for 5G Deployment in L-band Spectrum

    module-4-img

    Huawei and ZTE Appoint Nodal Officers Seeking Access to Trusted Portal