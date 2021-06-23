Airtel Appoints Amrita Padda as Chief People Officer

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, has appointed Amrita Padda as the Chief People Officer (CPO). As per a statement from the company, Padda will report directly to the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of Bharti Airtel, Gopal Vittal. Amrita Padda will be responsible for handling Airtel’s People strategy as the company makes its shift towards digital services.

Amrita Will Add Immense Value to the Company: Gopal Vittal

Commenting on the inclusion of Amrita Padda in her role as CPO of the company, Vittal said he is sure that Padda will bring immense value to the exciting journey of Bharti Airtel. He said that Padda would help in building new capabilities and ensure that Bharti Airtel remains one of the top magnets for talents from across the world.

For the unaware, Amrita Padda has a very experienced and impressive portfolio. Before joining Bharti Airtel as the CPO, Padda had been working in Hindustan Unilever for over two decades. In her previous company, she held the responsibility of the entire spectrum of work that the Human Resources field has.

Most recently, Padda was the Chief People Officer (CPO) for Unilever Marketplace. The Unilever Marketplace is Hindustan Unilever’s newly set up business unit for transforming Distributive Trade. In the past, Amrita Padda has also led the Human Resources for Unilever Philippines and for their Global Procurement Function.

From all her previous roles, Amrita Padda has built impressive knowledge and gained a ton of experience in the Human Resources field and roles. With her expertise gained with Unilever, she will make complete use of her knowledge to help Bharti Airtel will its strategies.

Amrita will be taking over the role from Samit Deb, who has decided to leave the company for achieving his entrepreneurial goals. Vittal thanked Deb for all his contributions to Bharti Airtel and for strengthening the People practices of the company. Vittal further wished Deb a prosperous future.

Bharti Airtel has over 471 million customers in 18 different countries across Africa and South Asia. It also ranks in the top three operators globally, and its networks cover over 2 billion people on the planet.