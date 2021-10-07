Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans for Watching Mens T20 World Cup

Bharti Airtel introduced three new prepaid plans for cricket enthusiasts. These plans are priced at Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 2,798 and offer a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan. Besides the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, these new plans from Airtel also provide Apollo 24/7 Circle membership for three months, unlimited voice calling to any network in the country and free courses from Shaw Academy.

Airtel Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

These new Airtel plans come with unlimited and free access to the Disney+ Hotstar library that has over 100,000 hours of engaging content and LIVE coverage of global sports events such as IPL and T20 World Cup. Besides the live streaming of sports events, these new Airtel plans also bring new Hotstar Special series in eight local languages, films that are released under Hotstar Multiplex banner, an extensive collection of Disney’s library titles, Disney+ originals and STAR India network’s TV shows before their TV premiere.

Detailing about the Airtel Rs 499 plan, it provides users with 3GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year, free access to Shaw Academy courses and 3 months of Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription. It has a validity of 28 days.

The Airtel Rs 699 recharge plan comes with benefits including 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls, one year of free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, three months of membership to Apollo 24/7 Circle, and free access to Shaw Academy courses. Notably, the Airtel Rs 699 plan has a validity of 56 days.

Lastly, the Airtel Rs 2,798 plan comes with 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership for a year, Apollo 24/7 Circle membership for three days and free courses from Shaw Academy. This is a long-term plan valid for 365 days, and it is just an extension to the Rs 699 plan that offers similar benefits for a period of 56 days.

These are the Airtel plans that let subscribers watch the T20 World Cup without paying for any additional subscription.