Airtel Digital TV Best DTH Plans Under Rs 300 That You Can Choose

When DTH operators in India are being talked about, Airtel Digital TV can’t be ignored. It is legit one of the biggest DTH operators in India. Customers of the company get to enjoy some really lucrative services. One of the best additions to its offerings is Xstream Box. It is an Android TV STB and it comes for Rs 3,999. Airtel Xstream Fiber customers can get it for a mere price of Rs 1,500 (which is refundable) under a limited time offer. If you want to check out some really cheap DTH plans of Airtel Digital TV, specifically under Rs 300, then keep reading ahead.

Airtel Digital TV Dabangg Sports Pack (Hindi)

If you are looking for a Hindi language channel pack from Airtel Digital TV which is priced under Rs 300, then go for this plan. This channel pack brings a ton of sports channels with the subscription. So if you love sports, then you can consider buying this one. But there are other entertainment channels as well. The Dabangg Sports pack brings access to 15 Hindi news channels, 12 Hindi entertainment channels, 2 kids channels, 11 Hindi movie channels, and some channels in other languages as well such as Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, and more. In addition to that, there are 220 FTA channels included in the pack. Its monthly cost is Rs 290.

Airtel Digital TV Andhra Pradesh Regional Pack SD (Telugu)

The Andhra Pradesh Regional pack SD brings 19 Telugu channels, 2 Malayalam channels, 1 Hindi movie channel, 1 Hindi news channel, 4 sports channels, 1 music channel, and 1 English news channel. There are total 32 channels included with the subscription along with 37 FTA channels. This plan costs Rs 279 per month.

Airtel Digital TV Kerala Value Lite SD

With the Airtel Digital TV Kerala Value Lite SD channel pack, the customer will get 4 infotainment channels, 2 Telugu channels, 10 Malayalam channels, 4 sports channels, 2 Kannada channels, 3 Tamil channels, 1 Hindi movies channel, 1 English movies channel, 1 music channel, 5 Hindi news channels, 1 Urdu channel, 2 Kids channels, and more channels. Its cost is Rs 276 per month.

Airtel Digital TV Tamil Nadu Lite SD

The Tamil Nadu Lite SD pack comes for only Rs 275 per month. There are 46 channels from the south region included, 2 English news channels, 5 Hindi news channels, 4 sports channels, 24 Doordarshan channels, 1 Hindi movies channel, 4 religious and devotional channels, and more channels.

Airtel Digital TV Kannada Regional SD

The Airtel Digital TV Kannada Regional SD channel pack offers 12 Kannada channels, 4 sports channels, 5 infotainment channels, 1 Hindi news channels, 1 Hindi movies channel, 3 Kids channels, 1 music channel, and more channels. It also brings 41 FTA channels. The channel pack is priced at Rs 273 per month only.