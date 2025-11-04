airtel ceo on q2 fy26 results

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, recently came out with the quarterly results for Q2 FY26. The telco reported its net profit at Rs 6,792 crore. This is up because of the rising average revenue per user. Airtel's ARPU touched Rs 256, and what was interesting was that the CEO of the telco, Gopal Vittal, didn't comment anything about the tariffs or tariff hikes. Let's take a look at what Vittal said after the results were out.









"We delivered another quarter of solid performance, achieving a consolidated revenue of Rs 2,145 crore growing 5.4% sequentially and underscoring the strength of our portfolio. Our India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, increased by 2.9%. Africa delivered another quarter of standout performance with constant currency revenue growth of 7.1%.

India Mobile business delivered 2.6% revenue growth, adding 5.1 million smartphone customers, maintaining an industry-leading ARPU of ?256 led by continued premiumization of portfolio and a steadfast focus on quality customers. The Postpaid segment recorded one of the highest quarterly net additions of ~1 Mn," said Gopal Vittal.

Airtel's India mobile business continues to grow owing to higher quality customer mix. As consumers start consuming more data, that would further drive up the revenues for the telcos and result in a higher ARPU too. Not just this, Airtel also saw growth in the Homes business during the quarter.

Vittal said, "Our Homes business sustained strong momentum with 951K net customer additions and sequential revenue growth of 8.5%. IPTV services continue to gain strong traction, driving our connected homes priority. Airtel Business reported strong results with 4.3% sequential revenue growth. We saw multiple deal wins across Connectivity, IOT and security business. Our solid balance sheet is a reflection of disciplined capital allocation, continued deleveraging and sustained operational excellence."