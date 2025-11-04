Airtel CEO on Q2 FY26 Results

Reported by Tanuja K 0

India Mobile business delivered 2.6% revenue growth, adding 5.1 million smartphone customers, maintaining an industry-leading ARPU of ?256 led by continued premiumization of portfolio and a steadfast focus on quality customers.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, recently came out with the quarterly results for Q2 FY26.
  • The telco reported its net profit at Rs 6,792 crore.
  • This is up because of the rising average revenue per user.

Follow Us

airtel ceo on q2 fy26 results

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, recently came out with the quarterly results for Q2 FY26. The telco reported its net profit at Rs 6,792 crore. This is up because of the rising average revenue per user. Airtel's ARPU touched Rs 256, and what was interesting was that the CEO of the telco, Gopal Vittal, didn't comment anything about the tariffs or tariff hikes. Let's take a look at what Vittal said after the results were out.




Read More - Airtel Net Profit Stood at Rs 6792 Crore in Q2 FY26

"We delivered another quarter of solid performance, achieving a consolidated revenue of Rs 2,145 crore growing 5.4% sequentially and underscoring the strength of our portfolio. Our India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, increased by 2.9%. Africa delivered another quarter of standout performance with constant currency revenue growth of 7.1%.

India Mobile business delivered 2.6% revenue growth, adding 5.1 million smartphone customers, maintaining an industry-leading ARPU of ?256 led by continued premiumization of portfolio and a steadfast focus on quality customers. The Postpaid segment recorded one of the highest quarterly net additions of ~1 Mn," said Gopal Vittal.

Read More - JioHotstar Premium at Just Re 1 for a Month

Airtel's India mobile business continues to grow owing to higher quality customer mix. As consumers start consuming more data, that would further drive up the revenues for the telcos and result in a higher ARPU too. Not just this, Airtel also saw growth in the Homes business during the quarter.

Vittal said, "Our Homes business sustained strong momentum with 951K net customer additions and sequential revenue growth of 8.5%. IPTV services continue to gain strong traction, driving our connected homes priority. Airtel Business reported strong results with 4.3% sequential revenue growth. We saw multiple deal wins across Connectivity, IOT and security business. Our solid balance sheet is a reflection of disciplined capital allocation, continued deleveraging and sustained operational excellence."

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Truth Teller :

It means nothing. Vodafone never paid it. So it saves them zero and situation remains critical. Idea was a steongest…

IT Department Withdraws Rs 8,500-Crore Transfer Pricing Case Against Vodafone…

lbp :

we see first if this deal goes

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

TheAndroidFreak :

Lol. We all know the truth. Never asked for your proof. Lol.

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

Grs :

And their network is still superior to Airtel 4G at some places - this is not true at all..Vi 4g…

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

WIN :

Recharge for 1 year Why would you recharge on monthly basis?

Tariff Hike 2025: BSNL Reduces Validity of Multiple Prepaid Plans

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments