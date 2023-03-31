Airtel Brings WhatsApp Banking Services for India Post Payments Bank Customers

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, along with the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), announced the launch of WhatsApp Banking services for customers across India. This would enable users across the length and breadth of the nation to be able to leverage WhatsApp for online banking. WhatsApp has several hundred million users in India, and banking with WhatsApp would become a very convenient thing for Indian users. Already, WhatsApp is being leveraged by many large businesses to offer services and products to customers directly in India.

In the release, Airtel said that the WhatsApp messaging solution would be delivered to the customers through Airtel IQ - a cloud communications platform as a service that enables brands to engage with their customers across SMS, voice, and WhatsApp channels. For the unaware, Airtel is the first company in the world to serve as a business service provider (BSP) for WhatsApp.

IPBB customers will now be able to bank easily on WhatsApp. Several important banking services that users may require to engage with daily would now be available on WhatsApp for IPPB customers. Services such as doorstep service requests, locating the nearest post office, and more would be available for IPPB customers on WhatsApp.

What's also great about this service is that it supports interaction in multiple languages. This would add convenience for users who are doing online banking from the rural parts of the country.

Abhishek Biswal, Business Head - Airtel IQ, said, "Airtel IQ is a robust, intuitive and secure cloud communication suite. With the addition of WhatsApp messaging to the existing SMS and voice communication that we offer to India Post Payments Bank customers, we will further enable a two-way communication between the bank and their customers. We are delighted to continue our association with IPPB to contribute significantly in making banking services more accessible to tier2,3 cities in the country."

IPPB and Airtel IQ are working towards further integrating a LIVE interactive customer support agent into the WhatsApp solution which will enable customers to access 24X7 support and get quick resolutions for their queries.